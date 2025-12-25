While families and friends are scoring gifts on Christmas day, it’s only right that you watch your favorite basketball team run up some points as well.

ABC and ESPN will team up to broadcast all five NBA games, providing 14 consecutive hours of live NBA coverage on Thursday, Dec. 25. Throughout the day, the “Inside the NBA” panel Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal will give viewers their professional insight and commentary.

Check everything you need to know below.

What time does the first basketball game on Christmas start?

The first NBA game will be between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks, and it will kick off at 12 p.m. EST/9 a.m. PST.

Where can I watch the games?

You can watch the games live on television via ABC and ESPN, or livestream through ABC.com, Disney+ or the EPSN app.

Here’s the full NBA schedule and start times: