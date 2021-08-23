Andrew Cuomo in Online Doghouse After Exiting NY Governor’s Mansion Without His Dog Captain

Outgoing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo exited the governor’s mansion last week, but according to a report, he didn’t take his dog with him. Media and political figures expressed their outrage online.

According to the Albany Times Union, Cuomo — who agreed to resign after New York Attorney General Letitia James said her office concluded he sexually harassed almost a dozen women — has been staying with a sister instead of his residence in the capital and recently started asking staffers if they wanted his dog, Captain. The dog has nipped a few people since his 2018 adoption, per the paper.

The Times Union reported that a spokesperson for Cuomo “lashed out” at the paper over the report on Captain, saying the dog’s rehoming is “temporary” because Cuomo plans to take a vacation after stepping down at 11:59 p.m. ET Monday night.

“Captain is part of the governor’s family and for your nameless ill-informed source to imply they’ve been trying to give him away is untrue. Someone offered to watch him for a few days while the transition was ongoing but for that to be weaponized and morph from a game of telephone into the pages of your paper is absurd — now excuse us we’re preparing for a major storm,” said the spokesperson, referring to Tropical Storm Henri, which has bean causing rain and flooding in New York.

Cuomo’s representative wasn’t the only person getting vocal, though. Online, the Democrat was shredded for leaving Captain behind.

“So Cuomo got a dog for political optics and photo ops but didn’t really want to deal it beyond that. Seems like a solid metaphor for the state of today’s Democrat Party,” tweeted Donald Trump Jr., son of former president Donald Trump, who was the first president in over 100 years not to have a dog in the White House.

Georgetown Law professor and media personality Josh Chafetz scoffed that Cuomo was “classy to the end” while Republican strategist Liz Mair said, “This may be the most asshole thing Cuomo has ever done. You move out and leave your dog behind? What a complete twat.”

“If you needed one last bit of proof that this guy is an awful human, here it is,” wrote Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean, who has been railing against Cuomo for months since her in-laws died of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities after he ordered that recovering COVID patients be placed in nursing homes.