‘Cuomo’ Slams Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Call to Address ‘Mental Incompetence’ in US Leaders: ‘You Talking About Yourself?’ (Video)

Chris Cuomo says his father was “sharper” at age 75 than the NewsNation host is now – “maybe a low bar,” he quipped – but he was making a point.

The 53-year-old former CNN anchor spoke at length Wednesday night about the discussion around the age of national leaders after Sen. Mitch McConnell froze up for a second time this week while speaking with reporters. In particular, he took issue with Marjorie Taylor Greene (who’s all of 49) calling for “severe aging health issues and/or mental incompetence” to be “addressed.”

“Many are using it to grandstand in office, right?” Cuomo said on “Cuomo.” “Talking about, ‘We need people to age out of office,’ and, ‘We need change.’ Here’s what I don’t like about that – first of all, not all people age at the same rate. My father at 75 years of age was way sharper than I am right now. Maybe a low bar.”

His father, Mario Cuomo, was governor of New York from 1983 to 1994. He died in 2015 at age 82.

Cuomo called out Greene and others for pointing to the age issue “just trying to play to their advantage, to make it seem like they’re somehow better because they’re not as old as McConnell, when most of them in his own party could never carry his jock in terms of being a lawmaker, and they all know it.”

Greene posted earlier in the day on X: “Severe aging health issues and/or mental incompetence in our nation’s leaders MUST be addressed. … Biden, McConnell, Feinstein, and Fetterman are examples of people who are not fit for office.”

“Too many of the people who are complaining right now are in the business of exploiting problems for party advantage, not solving them,” Cuomo said. “Marjorie Taylor Greene posting about McConnell ‘severe aging health issues and or mental incompetence in our nation’s leaders must be addressed’ – are you talking about yourself?”

“Better be careful,” Cuomo continued. “You know, it’s not just about whether your age, it’s about your stage of intellectual development, how you carry out your duties. She certainly has a big lead on McConnell in terms of saying things that make them unfit for office.”

Watch the entire thing in the video above.