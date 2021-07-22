‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Season 11, ‘Love Life’ Season 2 to Premiere by End of 2021

HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm” Season 11 and HBO Max’s “Love Life” Season 2 will both premiere by the end of 2021, AT&T chief Jon Stankey revealed Thursday.

“Our lineup in the back half of the year is even stronger, with new seasons of popular series such as ‘Succession,’ ‘Raised by Wolves,’ ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ and ‘Love Life,'” Stankey said during the company’s second-quarter earnings call Thursday, after boasting about the impressive lineup of WarnerMedia titles that recently rolled out, including HBO’s “Mare of Easttown” and HBO Max’s “Hacks.” Stankey also noted the upcoming releases of eagerly anticipated Warner Bros. films, like “The Suicide Squad,” on HBO Max, which will hit the streaming platform on the same day the movies are released in theaters.

In the second quarter of 2021, the one in which HBO Max launched an ad-supported version, WarnerMedia’s revenue rose by 30.7% and parent company AT&T comfortably beat Wall Street’s financial forecasts, the media giant revealed in its Q2 earnings report Thursday.

HBO and HBO Max added a combined 2.8 million subscribers in Q2, bringing the U.S. sum to 47. Globally, the tally is now 67.5 million. WarnerMedia now expects between 70 and 73 million global HBO/HBO Max subscribers by the end of 2021.

The biggest title to hit HBO Max during Q2 was the long-awaited special “Friends: The Reunion,” with others including Warner Bros. 2021 theatrical films “Mortal Kombat,” “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” and “In the Heights,” as well as the HBO dramas “Mare of Easttown” and “The Nevers” and the HBO Max original “Made for Love.”

AT&T said on May 17 it was spinning off WarnerMedia (which includes HBO and HBO Max) into an independent company that will merge with Discovery, Inc. The full valuation of the newly combined company is estimated to be $130 billion.

Discovery chief David Zaslav will lead the new company as its CEO after the deal closes, which is expected to occur in mid-2022. No position has been designated within Warner Bros. Discovery for Jason Kilar, who was named CEO of WarnerMedia in 2020. Kilar told WarnerMedia employees last week that he intends to remain CEO of WarnerMedia into next year.

