King Arthur, who? In the trailer for Netflix’s upcoming series “Cursed,” it’s the Lady of the Lake who gets to wield Excalibur.

Based on the book by Tom Wheeler and “Sin City” director Frank Miller, “Cursed” is described as a re-imagination of the Arthurian legend, told through the eyes of Nimue (“13 Reasons Why” star Katherine Langford), a young woman with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful and tragic Lady of the Lake.

After her mother’s death, Nimue finds an unexpected partner in Arthur (Devon Terrell), a humble mercenary, in a quest to find Merlin (Gustaf Skarsgård) and deliver an ancient sword. Over the course of her journey, Nimue will become a symbol of courage and rebellion against the terrifying Red Paladins, and their complicit King Uther (Sebastian Armesto).

Also Read: Netflix Pulls Episode of Bob Odenkirk and David Cross's 2015 Comedy Show Over Blackface Sketch

The 10-episode series, which Wheeler and Miller adapted themselves, is set to debut on July 17.

Daniel Sharman, Matt Stokoe, Lily Newmark, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Emily Coates, Billy Jenkins, Bella Dayne and Peter Mullan also star. Executive producers are Wheeler, Miller and Leila Gerstein. Silenn Thomas is co-EP; Alex Boden is a producer.