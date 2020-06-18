King Arthur’s Sword Chooses Katherine Langford in Trailer for Netflix’s ‘Cursed’ (Video)
Arthurian legend gets a new spin in series from Tom Wheeler and Frank Miller
Reid Nakamura | June 18, 2020 @ 6:00 AM
Last Updated: June 18, 2020 @ 6:07 AM
King Arthur, who? In the trailer for Netflix’s upcoming series “Cursed,” it’s the Lady of the Lake who gets to wield Excalibur.
Based on the book by Tom Wheeler and “Sin City” director Frank Miller, “Cursed” is described as a re-imagination of the Arthurian legend, told through the eyes of Nimue (“13 Reasons Why” star Katherine Langford), a young woman with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful and tragic Lady of the Lake.
After her mother’s death, Nimue finds an unexpected partner in Arthur (Devon Terrell), a humble mercenary, in a quest to find Merlin (Gustaf Skarsgård) and deliver an ancient sword. Over the course of her journey, Nimue will become a symbol of courage and rebellion against the terrifying Red Paladins, and their complicit King Uther (Sebastian Armesto).
The 10-episode series, which Wheeler and Miller adapted themselves, is set to debut on July 17.
Daniel Sharman, Matt Stokoe, Lily Newmark, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Emily Coates, Billy Jenkins, Bella Dayne and Peter Mullan also star. Executive producers are Wheeler, Miller and Leila Gerstein. Silenn Thomas is co-EP; Alex Boden is a producer.
Summer TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)
Summer is less than a month away and with everyone staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we’re imagining your plans for June, July and August have more to do with TV listings than usual. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this summer, even though there are fewer than usual due to pandemic-forced production shutdowns. But the list still includes some big titles like “The Twilight Zone” and “The Umbrella Academy,” plus original shows for new streaming services HBO Max and Peacock. Click through TheWrap’s gallery to see which series will be premiering this summer and when.
Here’s when 37 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back
Summer is less than a month away and with everyone staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we’re imagining your plans for June, July and August have more to do with TV listings than usual. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this summer, even though there are fewer than usual due to pandemic-forced production shutdowns. But the list still includes some big titles like “The Twilight Zone” and “The Umbrella Academy,” plus original shows for new streaming services HBO Max and Peacock. Click through TheWrap’s gallery to see which series will be premiering this summer and when.