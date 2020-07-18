‘Cursed’ Star Katherine Langford Talks Going From ’13 Reasons Why’ to Arthurian Hero
“I was looking for something that felt different and felt challenging,” Langford tells TheWrap
Reid Nakamura | July 18, 2020 @ 9:00 AM
Last Updated: July 18, 2020 @ 9:01 AM
Netflix
In the short span of her young career, Katherine Langford has already been part of several high-profile projects. But she’s never done anything like Netflix’s “Cursed” — at least not on the surface.
“I was looking for something that felt different and felt challenging,” Langford said. At the time, she had finished two seasons as the star of Netflix’s breakout teen drama “13 Reasons Why” and followed that up with Greg Berlanti’s gay romance “Love, Simon,” both of which worked to establish her as one of Hollywood’s go-to young stars. (She would later go on to appear in the Rian Johnson whodunnit “Knives Out” and film a small part in “Avengers: Endgame” that was cut from the final version of the film.)
“I wasn’t necessarily looking to do anything in TV, but I was sent the manuscript for the book, and when I read the story, I couldn’t put it down,” she said.
Released in 2019, “Cursed” is a retelling of classic Arthurian legend from the perspective of Nimue, a.k.a. the Lady of the Lake, by Thomas Wheeler and veteran comic-book writer Frank Miller. The Netflix series, which the duo adapted themselves, presents Nimue as the heroine of the myth. She’s the one who wields the sword and uses its power to lead her people. Familiar characters who we are used to seeing as heroes — including a not-yet-king Arther and a powerful sorcerer named Merlin — appear throughout the first 10 episodes, but often in new or remixed ways, and always in a support of Nimue’s story.
“It was an opportunity to tell the story of a heroine,” Langford said. “To really acknowledge the obstacles that are really specific to a woman on that journey. And to have the opportunity to tell a story like that, those roles are really few and far between. So it was something that felt really exciting and new and different to me.”
Early promotion for the series played up this new feminist twist to Arthurian legend, with key art showing Langford holding the Excalibur sword while wearing an expression ready for battle. One trailer flashed a series of shots of men fighting over a sword, which we’re informed belongs to “the one true king,” before Nimue emerges from a lake with it in her hands, as Langford says in voiceover, “But what if the sword chooses a queen?”
“If a role resonates with me, I can picture it. Often when I read scripts, if something is sent to me and I’m not right for the role, I’ll sometimes see other people in the role as I’m reading it in my head,” Langford said. With Nimue, it wasn’t another actor she saw, but it wasn’t that shot of Nimue as a warrior, either.
“What really stood out to me was that image we have of Nimue at the beginning of the season,” she said. “I think when people look at the trailers for the show, they’ll see Nimue as a warrior, and they’ll see her as this courageous symbol — which she does grow to become — but for me, first and foremost, we see her as this restless young woman. She’s not quite sure where she belongs, and she has this thing that she doesn’t understand and that other people don’t understand, which makes people afraid of her.”
“Cursed” informs us early on that Nimue is an outcast. Her mother is the high priestess of their fairy-like Fey clan, but Nimue isn’t interested in following those footsteps. A childhood encounter with a demon has left her feared, ostracized and without a father. She dreams of stealing away on a trade ship and leaving it all behind without as much as a goodbye.
“That feeling of restlessness, and feeling like she doesn’t fit in, that’s something that we all have at any point in our lives, no matter who you are. We feel like we have something inside of us that makes us not quite sure where we belong or what we’re supposed to do,” Langford said.
On that level at least, Nimue isn’t all that unlike Hannah Baker, the “13 Reasons Why” character that launched Langford’s career. Hannah is, of course, human and without a magic sword, and her story has a much more tragic end, but that feeling of being simultaneously trapped and out of place is one Langford knows how to play.
“To me, superheroes aren’t black and white,” she said. “They’re not good and bad, they’re not someone necessarily with extraordinary powers, but someone who is able to overcome their situation in an incredible way. And that’s really what Nimue is. She’s forged from all this turmoil and uses everything that she has inside of her to help others.”
Netflix
“Cursed” is available to stream on Netflix.
Emmy Underdogs to Remember, From Elle Fanning to Zoë Kravitz to 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' (Photos)
With voters no doubt overwhelmed by the sheer number of shows contending for Emmys this year, TheWrap staff singles out a few of our favorites.
ELLE FANNING, "THE GREAT" (Hulu) - The real Catherine the Great was said to have been disgusted by her husband, Peter III, partly because of his pale complexion — which is why you could take it as an elaborate joke that Tony McNamara cast Elle Fanning as Catherine in the wry and twisted series “The Great.” If so, Fanning — all steel and wile under that alabaster façade — provides a sharp and strong punchline. — Steve Pond
Hulu
RHEA SEEHORN, "BETTER CALL SAUL" (AMC) - Bob Odenkirk (rightfully) gets all the Emmy love for his portrayal of Jimmy McGill’s descent into Saul Goodman. But Rhea Seehorn is too often overlooked as Kim Wexler — and given the way this past season ended, we’d argue she’s the more interesting character. We know where Jimmy/Saul ends up, but after Kim’s about-face this season, her future is more up in the air than ever. — Tim Baysinger
AMC
"AVENUE 5" (Hulu) - I wasn’t planning on watching “Avenue 5,” and then I found myself in the newborn unit of the hospital, unable to leave the room, take my mask off or, of course, sleep. Needing something short and lighthearted that I could access on my laptop, I gave the Armando Iannucci space comedy a shot, and boy am I glad that I did. Welcome to the world, Emily Grace Maglio, and a much-deserved welcome back to the Emmy race to Hugh Laurie. — Tony Maglio
HBO
JOSH O'CONNOR & ERIN DOHERTY, "THE CROWN" (Netflix) - Season 3 of “The Crown” was filled with new faces, including Olivia Colman, Helena Bonham Carter and Tobias Menzies. Those three legends are already getting plenty of well-deserved buzz, but voters shouldn’t sleep on the other new kids on the block, Erin Doherty and Josh O’Connor, who play young-adult versions of Princess Anne and Prince Charles, respectively. The pair play off each other like real siblings and their character-centric episodes are some of the best the season has to offer. — Jennifer Maas
Netflix
JERRIKA HINTON, "HUNTERS" (Amazon Prime) - The gang of Nazi hunters in David Weil’s ’70s-set Amazon series is made up mostly of Jews trying to prevent the Fourth Reich and avenge millions of deaths in the Holocaust, but they have a presumed ally who becomes more of a foe in dogged FBI agent Millie Morris. Actress Jerrika Hinton gives the no-nonsense Millie real depth beneath what seems to be an inability to perceive the moral ambiguity of this particular world. — SP
HBO
KIRSTEN DUNST, "ON BECOMING A GOD IN CENTRAL FLORIDA" (Showtime) - When the Television Academy reclassified this Showtime series as a drama rather than a comedy, they may have killed Dunst’s chances of a nomination. If so, that’s too bad—because whatever label you put on the show, its lead actress (and executive producer) is an unstoppable black-comic force of nature as a Floridian water-park employee with big dreams of becoming a pyramid-scheme mogul. — SP
Showtime
MISHEL PRADA, "VIDA" (Starz) - Mishel Prada deserves to be recognized for her complex and nuanced performance in Starz’s “Vida,” the first show to have an all-Latinx writers’ room. It so beautifully tells intersectional stories about the LGBTQ and Latinx communities that we rarely see on screen. — Margeaux Sippell
Starz
"DAVE" (FXX) - I like comedy. I like rap. But outside of Eminem punchlines or the occasional Weird Al offering, comedy-rap doesn’t really do it for me. Dave Burd is such an original human being, however, that his YouTube star-making version not only translates to television, I dare say it works even better there. Shout-out to Andrew Santino, who will get no Emmy love as a supporting actor but secretly hijacks scenes from big personalities. — TM
FXX
ZOE KRAVITZ, "HIGH FIDELITY" (Hulu) - After watching her mope through the entire second season of “Big Little Lies,” it was a joy to watch Zoë Kravitz have fun again in Hulu’s “High Fidelity.” Her performance should easily make anyone’s Top 10 list. — Daniel Goldblatt
Hulu
VICTORIA PEDRETTI, "YOU" (Netflix) - Season 2 of Netflix’s “You” takes all the elements that were so appealingly horrifying about the first season, cuts them open and wears them like a mask. But underneath, it’s Victoria Pedretti’s quietly devastating performance as Love Quinn that ultimately steals the show and leaves viewers with their jaws on the floor. — Reid Nakamura
Netflix
KUMAIL NANJIANI, "SILICON VALLEY" (HBO) - C’mon, the guy’s a movie star now. If television wants to hang onto him, Emmy voters might want to remind him that they like him on TV, too, especially since his character kind of saved the world in the series finale. —SP
HBO
"BOJACK HORSEMAN" (Netflix) - "Bojack Horseman" had the impossible task in its final season of reckoning with its title character’s sins and whether he could possibly be redeemed. Rather than take the easy way out by killing him off in the show’s brilliant and bizarre penultimate episode, the show used its understated finale to hit on something more honest about life than many shows that don’t have talking animals could ever achieve. —Brian Welk
Netflix
ZENDAYA, "EUPHORIA" (HBO) -
Sam Levinson’s dark drama is one of the toughest, most wrenching high school stories you’ll ever see, and it can be hard to watch—but you can’t take your eyes off Zendaya’s raw and ravaged central performance as a teenage addict, even if you might want to. — SP
HBO
"ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST" (NBC) - Because even though I didn’t know it, I’ve always wanted to hear Mary Steenburgen sing Elvis’ “A Little Less Conversation.” — SP
NBC
1 of 15
TheWrap Emmy magazine: As Emmy voting begins, TheWrap staff suggests TV Academy members check out these people and shows who deserve a spot on the nominating ballot
With voters no doubt overwhelmed by the sheer number of shows contending for Emmys this year, TheWrap staff singles out a few of our favorites.