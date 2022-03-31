The CW is diving into the legal world with its latest series, “Family Law.” The network announced Thursday that it had acquired the one-hour Canadian drama series, distributed by Entertainment One.

Created by “Degrassi” scripter Susin Nielsen, “Family Law” stars Jewel Staite and Victor Garber. It follows lawyer and recovering alcoholic Abigail Bianchi (Staite) struggling to put her career and family back together after hitting rock bottom.

As a condition of her probation, Abby is forced to work at her estranged father Harry’s (Garber) firm, Svensson and Associates, and practice in “Family Law” for the first time while forging new relationships with the half-brother Daniel (Zach Smadu) and half-sister Lucy (Genelle Williams) whom she’s never met. The result is a dysfunctional “Family Law” firm operating to help other families with their own dysfunctions.

A premiere date for the series as not yet been announced.

The series hails from SEVEN24 Films and Lark Productions for Corus Entertainment’s Global. Nielsen also executive produces the series alongside SEVEN24’s Jordy Randall and Tom Cox as well as Lark’s Erin Haskett and Andy Mikita.

eOne holds international distribution rights to the series. The deal was brokered by eOne’s Dan Loewy, executive VP for Sales, Americas and ANZ.