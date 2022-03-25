There are about to be new mysteries afoot at The CW. The network has set a release date for its upcoming series “Tom Swift.”

The action-adventure series will premiere on May 31.

“Tom Swift” stars Ashleigh Murray of “Riverdale” and Tian Richards, who made his debut as Swift last year in Season 2 of The CW series “Nancy Drew.”

As an exceptionally brilliant inventor with unlimited resources and unimaginable wealth, the devilishly charming Tom Swift is a man who many men would kill to be, or be with – a man with the world in the palm of his hand. But that world gets shaken to its core after the shocking disappearance of his father, thrusting Tom into a breathtaking adventure full of mysterious conspiracies and unexplained phenomena. On his whirlwind quest to unravel the truth, Tom finds himself fighting to stay one step ahead of an Illuminati-scale cabal hellbent on stopping him.

Tackling this treacherous pursuit armed with his vast intellect, his roguish wit, and an endless supply of designer sneakers, he will also rely on his closest companions: his best friend Zenzi (Murray), whose unabashed and unvarnished candor keeps Tom grounded while she forges a path for herself as a business visionary.

The show is inspired by the “Tom Swift” book series. In addition to Richards and Murray, the show also stars Marquise Vilsón, April Parker Jones and Albert Mwangi, with LeVar Burton as the voice of Barclay, Tom’s artificial intelligence.

“Tom Swift” is produced by CBS Studios in association with Fake Empire. The series was co-created by Melinda Hsu Taylor (“Nancy Drew,” “The Gifted”), Noga Landau (“Nancy Drew,” “The Magicians”) and Cameron Johnson (“Empire”). Taylor, Landau and Johnson also serve as executive producers along with Josh Schwartz (“Nancy Drew,” “Gossip Girl,” “Dynasty”), Stephanie Savage (“Nancy Drew,” “Gossip Girl,” “Dynasty”), and Lis Rowinski (“Nancy Drew,” “Gossip Girl,” “Dynasty”).

“Tom Swift” will air May 31 at 9 p.m., following “Superman & Lois.”