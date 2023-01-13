The CW has set the premiere dates for the final seasons of “Riverdale” and “Nancy Drew.

Season 7 of “Riverdale” is set to air Wednesday, Mar. 29 at 9 p.m. ET and 10 p.m. PT, and the fourth season of “Nancy Drew” debuts Wednesday, May 31 at 8 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. PT.

Both season finales will conclude the same night, Wednesday, Aug, 23, with the “Nancy Drew” series finale airing first followed by the final episode of “Riverdale.”

“‘Riverdale’ and ‘Nancy Drew’ are two beloved CW series with some of the most passionate and dedicated fans in all of television, and these final seasons are true gifts to them,” Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment for The CW Network, said. “As we prepare to say farewell to these iconic characters, there are still plenty of surprises and shocking twists packed into both series as they conclude at the top of their game.”

The last season of “Riverdale” travels back in time to the 1950s, following the penultimate season’s conclusion in which Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) gets trapped in the decade. His friends live real ’50s lives like it’s all they’ve ever known, much like their Archie Comics likenesses.

Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) plays the classic all-American teen, coming of age, getting into trouble, and learning life lessons; Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) becomes the girl next door, starting to question everything about her perfect life—including her controlling mother Alice (Madchen Amick). Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) has made it as a Hollywood starlet who moved to Riverdale under mysterious circumstances. Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) rules as the Queen Bee with a withering wit and a secret longing. Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan) fights for the Black students of recently integrated Riverdale High. Kevin Keller (Casey Cott) masquerades as a “square” crooner wrestling with his sexual identity. Reggie Mantle (Charles Melton) dominates basketball, hailing from farm country, and Fangs Fogarty (Drew Ray Tanner) is a greaser who’s destined to be an Elvis-type star. A visit from Tabitha Tate (Erinn Westbrook)—Riverdale’s Guardian Angel— reveals the cosmic truth about this predicament to Jughead.

Based on the characters from Archie Comics, “Riverdale” is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, with executive producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (“Supergirl,” “Glee”), Greg Berlanti (“The Flash,” “You,” “Titans”), Sarah Schechter (“The Flight Attendant,” “You,” “All American”) and Jon Goldwater (Archie Comics Publisher & CEO).

“Nancy Drew” watches eponymous the teen detective solve earthbound and supernatural mysteries in her haunted hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine, alongside her friends — aspiring lawyer George Fan (Leah Lewis), George’s ex-fiancée Ned “Nick” Nickerson (Tunji Kasim), town lore guardian Bess Marvin (Maddison Jaizani) and Nancy’s star-crossed love Ace (Alex Saxon).

Season 4 starts with an investigation to find missing bodies dug up, stolen or risen from Horseshoe Bay’s cemetery. Paranormal activity, love triangles and spotlight moments abound for all the individuals in the Drew Crew.

“Nancy Drew” is a production of CBS Studios in association with Fake Empire, with executive producers Noga Landau (“The Magicians,” “See”), Melinda Hsu Taylor (“The Gifted,” “The Vampire Diaries”), Josh Schwartz (“City on Fire,” “Gossip Girl,” “Dynasty”), Stephanie Savage (“City on Fire,” “Gossip Girl,” “Dynasty”), Lis Rowinski (“City on Fire,” “Dynasty”), Alex Taub (“Lethal Weapon,” “Hart of Dixie”), Larry Teng (“Walker Independence,” “Supergirl”) and S. Lily Hui (“UnREAL,” “Mistresses”).