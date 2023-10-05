The already massive world of “Cyberpunk 2077” is about to get even bigger. CD Projekt RED, the studio behind the best-selling open-world game, announced on Thursday that it is partnering with Anonymous Content on a live-action project set in the dystopian universe.

At the moment, it’s unknown whether this project will be a series or a movie. The project is currently looking for a screenwriter to tell “a brand-new story,” according to a press release from the company.

Garrett Kemble, David Levine, Ryan Schwartz and Bard Dorros will produce the project on behalf of Anonymous Content alongside Charlie Scully. The project will developed in close collaboration with “Cyberpunk 2077’s” creative team. Anonymous Content’s AC Studios will act as the project’s studio.

CD Projekt RED is best known for creating “Cyperpunk 2077” as well as the “Witcher” video games, the most critically acclaimed of which is the beloved “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.” Though Netflix’s “The Witcher” live-action series was not made in collaboration with the studio, both the series and the studio’s three games are based on the novels by Andrzej Sapkowski.

As for Anyonymous Content, the studio has produced critically-acclaimed fare such as “Mr. Robot” and “True Detective.” The AC Studios branch that will be handling this project has produced Dee Rees’ “Saint X,” “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” starring Samuel L. Jackson and Dominique Fishback and Season 2 of HBO’s “Random Acts of Flyness.” Additionally, the studio is behind the upcoming fourth season of “True Detective,” Taika Waititi’s “Time Bandits,” Alfonso Cuarón’s “Disclaimer” and “Savant” starring Jessica Chastain.

Though “Cyberpunk 2077” was only released three years ago, this would mark the second scripted project set in this universe. In 2022, Netflix debuted “Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.” The anime series serves as a prequel to the game and follows a street kid named David who loses everything in a drive-by shooting. That’s when he decides to embrace the wrong side of the law by becoming mercenary known as an “edgerunner.” Season 1 of the series currently has a 100% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes as well as a 95% audience score.

“Cyberpunk 2077” has had one of the most interesting stories in modern gaming. When the game was first released, it was among one of the most-anticipated titles in the industry. However, its original release was so riddled with bugs that Sony removed the title from the PlayStation Store from December 2020 to June 2021, allowing CD Projekt RED to fix the game. Typically when a game botches its launch like “Cyberpunk 2077” did, it’s a death toll, but that hasn’t been the case for this dystopian open world thriller. The “Phantom Liberty” expansion, which was released in September, has scored rave reviews and sold over 3 million copies in its first week.