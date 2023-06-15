What better way to come to know a public figure than to discover them in their own words, or, better yet, their own singing voice? Filmmaker Allison Ellwood seems drawn to that notion because she let it guide her as she crafted the smart and sentimental “Let The Canary Sing.” The new documentary is a colorful force of nature underscored by the fierce soundtrack of life, embodying the best parts of its subject in the name of nostalgic exploration. After all, music can tell beautiful stories, and this journey is no exception.

“Let The Canary Sing” chronicles the rise of legendary 1980s rock star Cyndi Lauper and the complications that came for her career along the way. Like many celebrity docs done in the past, this one tells Lauper’s complete story, from her upbringing in working class Brooklyn and Queens to her immersion into the world of music. The difference is that this film was clearly done Lauper’s way, to its benefit. It has her style, her flair and her casual sense of self overflowing with honesty and truth. Ellwood’s documentary is a beautiful way to get to know the core of Lauper’s gigantic, unending heart.

Getting to know the pop star through this doc is easy because it’s so informative, giving the audience a glimpse into the parts of Lauper one may not have known, despite their accessibility in the mainstream. Before exploding onto the scene with “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” she was part of a promising rock band called Blue Angel, a band that ensnared listeners for long enough that the group thought they were headed somewhere. In order to actually pursue the solo career that would give us “Girls,” the singer had to go through an arduous lawsuit in an attempt to break free from her previous contract, a true canary in a coal mine.

Speaking of her iconic hit, the doc explains how the track was repurposed and rearranged from a version recorded by a small rock band to fit Lauper’s unique sound and style. Discovering all of these facts directly from the source is the perfect way to shape and build a new audience, which is definitely going to be a large part of any viewership for a documentary on a legend. We may know one small facet of a public figure, but chances are, we’re curious to know more. “Let The Canary Sing” delights in telling Lauper’s story to all who will listen, because it’s as confident as Lauper always was in herself.

“Let The Canary Sing” employs tons of archival footage and photographs, but the way the director weaves them in with Lauper’s narrations and those of her closest confidants is nearly musical in and of itself. Ellwood’s instinct for shaping the narrative, in collaboration with editor Juli Vizza, is strong and what the pair are able to craft alongside Lauper shapes a story that honors her past and present simultaneously.

Several powerhouse performances are included, some from archival footage and others shot for the documentary, and the position of each feels purposeful and full of intent. To a similar end, the film’s interviews wrap around the archival footage beautifully. So many different people important to Lauper’s story, as well as Lauper herself, took part in the documentary and their commentary is what beautifully paints the picture of her life, in all its highs and lows.

This film also puts the spotlight on all of Lauper’s allyship over the years. Between the LGBTQ+ community, the houseless community, and the disabled community, she has worked tirelessly since the height of the AIDS crisis to protect and honor marginalized people through her music and her activism. The documentary goes deep into her efforts, highlighting her time connecting with LGBTQ+ folks through “Time After Time,” to her comments about homeless youth on the Congress floor.

If there’s nothing else this documentary teaches us, it is to go after what we want with everything we have. Early on in the piece, Lauper reveals that her mother was a particularly good singer herself and even earned a scholarship to pursue vocal training—but the opportunity was taken from her by her father, Lauper’s grandfather, who disapproved of the idea. This broke Lauper’s mother’s heart and the singer recognized it.

It’s a notion that sticks with you and it becomes clear that that was the driving force behind Lauper’s persistence in her art from the get go. It’s a sobering realization, but one this documentary lays bare in a compelling and emotional way. She knew she had to keep going, for herself and her mother. There’s a powerful message there, one whose cathartic heart is deeply universal—and, in turn, Lauper’s journey becomes universal in its rarity.

One thing is achingly clear in “Let The Canary Sing”: The only things that truly mattered to Lauper were music and family. In this touching and lovely film, the two come together to show the world the true heart of Lauper’s character the way it’s always been: open, steadfast, and unafraid.