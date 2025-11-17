Cynthia Erivo Opens Up About Ariana Grande’s Red Carpet Scare: ‘We Have Come Through Some S–t’

Cynthia Erivo opened up about jumping in to help “Wicked: For Good” co-star Ariana Grande after a fan rushed onto the red carpet during the film’s Singapore premiere last week.

During a Screen Actors Guild screening of their new film Sunday, Erivo spoke on the press gauntlet for both “Wicked” films and how it put her and Grande “through some s–t.”

“We have come through some s–t,” Erivo said. “We have come through some stuff in our lives, in our daily workings. I mean, f–k, even this last week. Let’s be honest, for f–k’s sakes, we’ve had to really deal with some stuff, and this movie has allowed us to really grow as people, as friends, as sisters, as artists, as actresses.”

Last Thursday, Johnson Wen hopped the barricade at the Singapore red carpet and put their arm around Grande posing for a photo. Erivo was quick to jump in to help her co-star alongside Michelle Yeoh. Although a statement pointed to other reasons, it was announced Monday that the pair would not participate in red carpet interviews for the New York City premiere of the film.

“Cynthia is not feeling well and has lost her voice, therefore she and Ariana will not be doing interviews this evening,” a Universal rep said in a statement.

Wen pleaded guilty to the incident and was sentenced to nine days in prison for being a public nuisance according to the BBC.

“Wicked: For Good” opens in theaters on Friday, Nov. 21.