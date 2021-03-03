Cynthia Erivo to Play Blue Fairy in Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Pinocchio’ (Exclusive)

Cynthia Erivo has closed a deal to play the Blue Fairy in Disney’s live-action “Pinocchio,” TheWrap has learned exclusively.

The Blue Fairy is a magical being who fulfills Geppetto’s wish and transforms Pinocchio into a real boy. She is also a companion to Pinocchio and Jiminy Cricket throughout their adventures.

The film, directed by Robert Zemeckis and written by Zemeckis and Chris Weitz, based on Disney’s 1940 animated classic, will begin production next month in the U.K. and will debut on Disney+. Andrew Miano and Weitz are producing through their company Depth of Field along with Zemeckis’s Imagemovers. Tom Hanks is playing Geppetto, while Luke Evans is playing The Coachman.

Cynthia Erivo most recently starred in “Widows” and “Harriet,” and will next be seen in “Chaos Walking” alongside Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley. On the TV side, she most recently starred in “The Outsider” for HBO.

She will next star in the TV series “Genius,” in which she stars as Aretha Franklin. Her other credits include 2017’s “Step,” 2018’s “Bad Times at the El Royale,” and 2014’s “Beyond the Lights.”

She is represented by UTA, Authentic Talent and Literary Management, WME and ID Public Relations.