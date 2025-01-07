Cynthia Erivo, Keke Palmer, Kendrick Lamar Nominated for NAACP Image Awards’ Top Prize

Cynthia Erivo, Keke Palmer, Kendrick Lamar, Kevin Hart and Shannon Sharpe have been nominated for Entertainer of the Year at the 56th NAACP Image Awards, the NAACP announced on Tuesday.

The NAACP announced nominees in 91 categories in the fields of film, television and streaming, recording, documentary, writing, directing, literary, podcast, stunts and costume design, makeup and hairstyling.

The August Wilson adaptation “The Piano Lesson” led all films with 14 nominations, more than double the total for runner-ups “The Book of Clarence,” “Nickel Boys,” “Exhibiting Forgiveness” and “Bob Marley: One Love,” which received six if you count the nominations for “Clarence” and “Bob Marley” in the music categories.

“Piano Lesson” nominees included director Malcolm Washington, recognized in two categories, as well as cast members John David Washington, Corey Hawkins, Samuel L. Jackson, Danielle Deadwyler and Skylar Aleece Smith.

Malcolm and John David Washington’s father, Denzel Washington, made it a true family affair by landing his own nomination for his supporting role in “Gladiator II.”

Nominees in the Outstanding Motion Picture category were “The Piano Lesson,” “Bad Boys: Ride or Die,” “Bob Marley: One Love,” “The Six Triple Eight” and “Wicked” — but not, curiously, RaMell Ross’ “Nickel Boys,” which was recently named the best film of 2024 by the National Society of Film Critics and the African American Film Critics Association.

“Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist” was the top television nominee, with nine noms. Ayo Edebiri and Keke Palmer each received four nominations, Edebiri for “The Bear” and “Saturday Night Live” and Palmer for “Password,” “The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy” and her podcast, “Baby, This Is Keke Palmer.”

In the recording categories, GloRilla led, followed by Doechii, Kendrick Lamar and Usher.

The 56th NAACP Image Awards will take place at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 22. It will air live on BET and CBS. The previous day, winners in non-televised categories will be announced at the NAACP Image Awards Creative Honors ceremonies.

Voting in select categories is open to the public at www.naacpimageawards.net.

Below are the nominees in the motion picture and television categories. The full list of nominees in all 91 categories are available on the Image Awards website.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Cynthia Erivo

Keke Palmer

Kendrick Lamar

Kevin Hart

Shannon Sharpe

OUTSTANDING SOCIAL MEDIA PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

Kai Cenat

Keith Lee

RaeShanda Lias

Shirley Raines

Tony Baker

MOTION PICTURE CATEGORIES

Outstanding Motion Picture

Bad Boys: Ride or Die (Sony Pictures)

Bob Marley: One Love (Paramount Pictures)

The Piano Lesson (Netflix)

The Six Triple Eight (Netflix)

Wicked (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

André Holland — “Exhibiting Forgiveness” (Roadside Attractions)

Colman Domingo — “Sing Sing” (A24)

John David Washington — _“The Piano Lesson” (Netflix)

Kingsley Ben-Adir — “Bob Marley: One Love” (Paramount)

Martin Lawrence — “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” (Sony)

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Cynthia Erivo — “Wicked” (Universal Pictures)

Kerry Washington — “The Six Triple Eight” (Netflix)

Lashana Lynch — “Bob Marley: One Love” (Paramount)

Lupita Nyong’o — “A Quiet Place: Day One” (Paramount)

Regina King — “Shirley” (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Brian Tyree Henry — “The Fire Inside” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Corey Hawkins — “The Piano Lesson” (Netflix)

David Alan Grier — “The American Society of Magical Negroes” (Focus Features)

Denzel Washington — “Gladiator II” (Paramount)

Samuel L. Jackson — “The Piano Lesson” (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor — “Exhibiting Forgiveness” (Roadside Attractions)

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor — “Nickel Boys” (Orion Pictures/Amazon MGM Studios)

Danielle Deadwyler — “The Piano Lesson” (Netflix)

Ebony Obsidian — “The Six Triple Eight” (Netflix)

Lynn Whitfield — “Albany Road” (Faith Filmworks)

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

Albany Road (Faith Filmworks)

Exhibiting Forgiveness (Roadside Attractions)

Rob Peace (Republic Pictures)

Sing Sing (A24)

We Grown Now (Sony Pictures Classics)

Outstanding International Motion Picture

El lugar de la otra (Netflix)

Emilia Pérez (Netflix)

Memoir of a Snail (IFC Films)

The Seed of the Sacred Fig (NEON)

The Wall Street Boy, Kipkemboi (ArtMattan Films)

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture

Brandon Wilson — “Nickel Boys” (Orion Pictures/Amazon MGM Studios)

Clarence Maclin —“Sing Sing” (A24)

Danielle Deadwyler — “The Piano Lesson” (Netflix)

Ebony Obsidian — “The Six Triple Eight” (Netflix)

Ryan Destiny — “The Fire Inside” (Amazon MGM Studios)



Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

Bob Marley: One Love (Paramount Pictures)

The Book of Clarence (Sony Pictures)

The Piano Lesson (Netflix)

The Six Triple Eight (Netflix)

Wicked (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Animated Motion Picture

Inside Out 2 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Kung Fu Panda 4 (DreamWorks Animation)

Moana 2 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Piece by Piece (Focus Features)

The Wild Robot (DreamWorks Animation)

Outstanding Character Voice–Over Performance – _Motion Picture

Aaron Pierre — “Mufasa: The Lion King” (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Anika Noni Rose — “Mufasa: The Lion King” (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Ayo Edebiri — “Inside Out 2” (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Blue Ivy Carter — “Mufasa: The Lion King” (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Lupita Nyong’o — “The Wild Robot” (DreamWorks Animation)

Outstanding Short Form (Live Action)

Chocolate with Sprinkles (AFI)

Definitely Not a Monster

If They Took Us Back

My Brother & Me (MeowBark Films)

Superman Doesn’t Steal

Outstanding Short Form (Animated)

if(fy) (OTB/The Hidden Hand Studios)

Nate & John (Unity Animation Project, LLC)

Peanut Headz: Black History Toonz “Jackie Robinson” (Exhibit Treal Studios)

Self (Pixar Animation Studios)

Walk in the Light (419 Studios)

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)

David Fortune — “Color Book” (Tribeca Studios)

Malcolm Washington — “The Piano Lesson” (Netflix)

RaMell Ross — “Nickel Boys” (Orion Pictures/Amazon MGM Studios)

Titus Kaphar — “Exhibiting Forgiveness” (Roadside Attractions)

Zoë Kravitz — “Blink Twice” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Outstanding Youth Performance in a Motion Picture

Anthony B. Jenkins — “The Deliverance” (Netflix)

Blake Cameron James — “We Grown Now” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Jeremiah Daniels — “Color Book” (Tribeca Studios)

Percy Daggs IV — “Never Let Go” (Lionsgate)

Skylar Aleece Smith — “The Piano Lesson” (Netflix)=

Outstanding Cinematography in a Motion Picture

Andrés Arochi — “Longlegs” (NEON)

Jomo Fray — “Nickel Boys” (Orion Pictures/Amazon MGM Studios)

Justin Derry — “She Taught Love” (Andscape)

Lachlan Milne — “Exhibiting Forgiveness” (Roadside Attractions)

Rob Hardy — “The Book of Clarence” (Sony Pictures)

TELEVISION + STREAMING CATEGORIES

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

How to Die Alone (Hulu)

Poppa’s House (CBS)

The Neighborhood (CBS)

The Upshaws (Netflix)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Cedric The Entertainer — “The Neighborhood” (CBS)

Damon Wayans — “Poppa’s House” (CBS)

David Alan Grier — “St. Denis Medical” (NBC)

Delroy Lindo — “UnPrisoned” (Hulu)

Mike Epps — “The Upshaws” (Netflix)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri — “The Bear” (FX/Hulu)

Kerry Washington — “UnPrisoned” (Hulu)

Natasha Rothwell — “How to Die Alone” (Hulu)

Quinta Brunson — “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Tichina Arnold — “The Neighborhood” (CBS)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Damon Wayans Jr. — “Poppa’s House” (CBS)

Giancarlo Esposito — “The Gentlemen” (Netflix)

Kenan Thompson — “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Tyler James Williams — “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

William Stanford Davis — “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Danielle Pinnock — “Ghosts” (CBS)

Ego Nwodim — “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Janelle James — “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Sheryl Lee Ralph — “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Wanda Sykes — “The Upshaws” (Netflix)

Outstanding Drama Series

9-1-1 (ABC)

Bel-Air (Peacock)

Cross (Amazon Prime Video)

Found (NBC)

Reasonable Doubt (Hulu)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Aldis Hodge — “Cross” (Amazon Prime Video)

Donald Glover — “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” (Amazon Prime Video)

Harold Perrineau — “FROM” (MGM+)

Jabari Banks — “Bel-Air” (Peacock)

Michael Rainey Jr. — “Power Book II: Ghost” (Starz)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Angela Bassett — “9-1-1” (ABC)

Emayatzy Corinealdi — “Reasonable Doubt” (Hulu)

Queen Latifah — “The Equalizer” (CBS)

Shanola Hampton — “Found” (NBC)

Zoe Saldaña — “Lioness” (Paramount)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Adrian Holmes — “Bel-Air” (Peacock)

Cliff “Method Man” Smith — “Power Book II: Ghost” (Starz)

Isaiah Mustafa — “Cross” (Amazon Prime Video)

Jacob Latimore — “The Chi” (Paramount+)

Morris Chestnut — “Reasonable Doubt” (Hulu)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Adjoa Andoh — “Bridgerton” (Netflix)

Coco Jones — “Bel-Air” (Peacock)

Golda Rosheuvel — “Bridgerton” (Netflix)

Lorraine Toussaint — “The Equalizer” (CBS)

Lynn Whitfield — “The Chi” (Paramount+)

Outstanding Limited Television (Series, Special or Movie)

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist (Peacock)

Genius: MLK/X (National Geographic)

Griselda (Netflix)

Rebel Ridge (Netflix)

The Madness (Netflix)

Outstanding Actor in a Limited Television (Series, Special or Movie)

Aaron Pierre — “Rebel Ridge” (Netflix)

Colman Domingo — “The Madness” (Netflix)

Kelvin Harrison Jr. — “Genius: MLK/X” (National Geographic)

Kevin Hart — “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist” (Peacock)

Laurence Fishburne — “Clipped” (FX/Hulu)

Outstanding Actress in a Limited Television (Series, Special or Movie)

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor — “The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat” (Hulu/Searchlight Pictures)

Naturi Naughton — “Abducted at an HBCU: A Black Girl Missing Movie” (Lifetime)

Sanaa Lathan — “The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat” (Hulu/Searchlight Pictures)

Sofía Vergara — “Griselda” (Netflix)

Uzo Aduba — “The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat” (Hulu/Searchlight Pictures)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Television (Series, Special or Movie)

Don Cheadle — “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist” (Peacock)

Luke James — “Them: The Scare” (Amazon Prime Video)

Ron Cephas Jones — — “Genius: MLK/X” (National Geographic)

Samuel L. Jackson — “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist” (Peacock)

Terrence Howard — “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist” (Peacock)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Television (Series, Special or Movie)

Brandy Norwood — “Descendants: The Rise of Red” (Disney+)

Jayme Lawson — — “Genius: MLK/X” (National Geographic)

Loretta Devine — “Terry McMillan Presents: Tempted by Love” (Lifetime)

Sanaa Lathan — “Young. Wild. Free” (BET+)

Taraji P. Henson — “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist” (Peacock)

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

Black Men’s Summit (BET Media Group)

Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates, Jr. (PBS)

Laura Coates Live (CNN)

NewsNight with Abby Phillip (CNN)

The ReidOut (MSNBC)

Outstanding Talk Series

Hart to Heart (Peacock)

Sherri (Syndicated)

Tamron Hall Show (Syndicated)

The Jennifer Hudson Show (Syndicated)

The Shop Season 7 (YouTube)

Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show (Series)

Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)

Password (NBC)

Rhythm + Flow (Netflix)

The Real Housewives of Potomac (Bravo)

Tia Mowry: My Next Act (WeTV)

Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special)

BET Awards 2024 (BET Media Group)

Deon Cole: Ok, Mister (Netflix)

Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…(Netflix)

Katt Williams: Woke Foke (Netflix)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Outstanding Children’s Program

Craig of the Creek (Cartoon Network)

Descendants: The Rise of Red (Disney+)

Gracie’s Corner (YouTube TV)

Sesame Street (MAX)

Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited–Series)

Caleb Elijah — “Cross” (Amazon Prime Video)

Graceyn Hollingsworth — “Gracie’s Corner” (YouTube TV)

Leah Sava Jeffries — “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” (Disney+)

Melody Hurd — “Cross” (Amazon Prime Video)

TJ Mixson — “The Madness” (Netflix)

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – _Individual or Ensemble

Abby Phillip — “NewsNight With Abby Phillip” (CNN)

Henry Louis Gates Jr. — “Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr.” (PBS)

Jennifer Hudson — “The Jennifer Hudson” (Syndicated)

Joy Reid — “The Reidout” (MSNBC)

Sherri Shepherd — “Sherri” (Syndicated)

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Alfonso Ribeiro — “Dancing With the Stars” (ABC)

Keke Palmer — “Password” (NBC)

Nick Cannon — “The Masked Singer” (FOX)

Steve Harvey — “Celebrity Family Feud” (ABC)

Taraji P. Henson — “BET Awards 2024” (BET Media Group)

Outstanding Guest Performance

Ayo Edebiri — “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Cree Summer — “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Keegan-Michael Key — “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Marlon Wayans — “Bel-Air” (Peacock)

Maya Rudolph — “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Outstanding Animated Series

Disney Jr.’s Ariel (Disney Jr.)

Everybody Still Hates Chris (Comedy Central)

Gracie’s Corner (YouTube TV)

Iwájú (Disney+)

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Disney Channel)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)

Angela Bassett — “Orion and the Dark” (Netflix)

Cree Summer — “Rugrats” (Nickelodeon)

Cree Summer — “The Legend of Vox Machina” (Amazon Prime Video)

Dawnn Lewis — “Star Trek: Lower Decks” (Paramount+)

Keke Palmer — “The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy” (Amazon Prime Video)

Outstanding Short Form Series or Special – Reality/Nonfiction /Documentary

In the Margins (PBS)

NCAA Basketball on CBS Sports (CBS)

Roots of Resistance (PBS)

SC Featured (ESPN)

The Prince of Death Row Records (YouTube TV)

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)

Ayo Edebiri — “The Bear” (FX/Hulu)

Diarra Kilpatrick — “Diarra From Detroit” (DET+)

Maurice Williams — “The Madness” (Netflix)

Thembi L. Banks — “Young. Wild. Free.” (BET+)

Vince Staples — “The Vince Staples Show” (Netflix)

WRITING CATEGORIES

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

Ashley Nicole Black — “Shrinking” – “Changing Patterns” (Apple TV+)

Brittani Nichols — “Abbott Elementary” – “Breakup” (ABC)

Crystal Jenkins — “No Good Deed” – “Letters of Intent” (Netflix)

Diarra Kilpatrick — “Diarra From Detroit” – “Chasing Ghosts” (BET+)

Jordan Temple — “Abbott Elementary” – “Smoking” (ABC)

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series

Azia Squire — “Bridgerton” – “Tick Tock” (Netflix)

Ben Watkins — “Cross” – “Hero Complex” (Amazon Prime Video)

Francesca Sloane, Donald Glover — “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” – “First Date” (Amazon Prime Video)

Geetika Lizardi — “Bridgerton” – “Joining of Hands” (Netflix)

Lauren Gamble — “Bridgerton” – “Old Friends” (Netflix)

Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special

Brandon Espy, Carl Reid — “Mr. Crocket” (Hulu)

Bree West, Chazitear — “A Wesley South African Christmas” (BET+)

Juel Taylor, Tony Rettenmaier, Thembi L. Banks — “Young. Wild. Free.” (BET+)

Rudy Mancuso, Dan Lagana — “Música” (Amazon Prime Video)

Tina Mabry, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Cee Marcellus — “The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat” (Hulu/Searchlight Pictures)

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture

Barry Jenkins — “The Fire Inside” (Amazon MGM Studios)

RaMell Ross, Joslyn Barnes — “Nickel Boys” (Orion Pictures/Amazon MGM Studios)

Steve McQueen — “Blitz” (Apple Original Films)

Titus Kaphar — “Exhibiting Forgiveness” (Roadside Attractions)

Virgil Williams, Malcolm Washington — “The Piano Lesson” (Netflix)

DIRECTING CATEGORIES

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri — “The Bear” – “Napkins” (FX/Hulu)

Bentley Kyle Evans — “Mind Your Business” – “The Reunion” (Bounce TV)

Robbie Countryman — “The Upshaws” – “Ain’t Broke” (Netflix)

Tiffany Johnson — “How to Die Alone” – “Trust No One” (Hulu)

William Smith — “The Vince Staples Show” – “Brown Family” (Netflix)

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

Carl Franklin — “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” – “Blame It on the Rain” (Netflix)

Marta Cunningham — “Genius: MLK/X” – “Protect Us” (National Geographic)

Marta Cunningham — “Genius: MLK/X” – “Who We Are” (National Geographic)

Paris Barclay — “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” – “Brother, Can You Spare a Dime?” (Netflix)

Rapman — “Supacell” – “Supacell” (Netflix)

Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie, Documentary, or Special

Kelley Kali — “Kemba” (BET+)

Marcelo Gama — “BET Awards 2024” (BET Media Group)

Shanta Fripp — “Black Men’s Summit” (BET Media Group)

Thembi L. Banks — “Young. Wild. Free” (BET+)

Tina Mabry — “The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat” (Hulu/Searchlight Pictures)

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture

Jeymes Samuel — “The Book of Clarence” (Sony Pictures)

Malcolm Washington — “The Piano Lesson” (Netflix)

RaMell Ross — “Nickel Boys” (Orion Pictures/Amazon MGM Studios)

Reinaldo Marcus Green — “Bob Marley: One Love” (Paramount Pictures)

Steve McQueen — “Blitz” (Apple Original Films)

Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)

Bao Nguyen — “The Greatest Night in Pop” (Netflix)

Dawn Porter — “Luther: Never Too Much” (Sony Music Entertainment/Sony Music Publishing/CNN Films)

Deborah Riley Draper — “James Brown: Say It Loud” (A&E)

Jason Pollard, Sam Pollard — “Ol’ Dirty Bastard: A Tale of Two Dirtys” (A&E)

Nneka Onuorah — “Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words” (Amazon Prime Video)