Cynthia Erivo is set to star in and produce a science-fiction film for Netflix titled “Blink Speed,” an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

Netflix acquired the rights to Eric Brown’s short story “Blink Speed” in an auction, and Brown (“Queen Bitch and the High Horse”) is also writing the screenplay.

It will star Erivo as a woman who is given a rare savant ability after she survives a near death experience, only to find that this new skill may also be the key to unlocking the truth behind her fractured memory and past.

Erivo will produce alongside Solome Williams for their production banner Edith’s Daughter, and Matt Jackson will also produce for Jackson Pictures. Joanne Lee will executive produce for Jackson Pictures.

Erivo is an Oscar short of an EGOT and is a two-time Oscar nominee. She’ll next star in Disney’s “Pinocchio” as the Blue Fairy alongside Tom Hanks. She’s currently filming the “Luther” movie also for Netflix in which Idris Elba is reprising his iconic TV role. She’s also starring in the anthology series “Roar” for Apple TV+ and will start production on “Wicked” at Universal from Jon Chu and alongside co-star Ariana Grande.

Deadline first reported the news.