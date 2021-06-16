Cynthia Erivo to Star in Remake of Bette Midler Musical ‘The Rose’ for Searchlight

Cynthia Erivo is set to star in and produce a remake of the 1979 film “The Rose,” a musical romance that starred Bette Midler and earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress.

Erivo’s “The Rose” remake is set up at Searchlight Pictures and is the story of a self-destructive rock star who struggles to deal with the constant pressures of her career and the demands of those around her.

While the new film will pay homage to the original, “The Rose” aims to put a contemporary lens on the high price of fame.

No director or writer is attached at this stage.

Erivo is producing with Solome Williams. “The Rose” will be overseen by Searchlight’s director of development Richard Ruiz and creative executive Cornelia Burleigh.

The original “The Rose” was released by Twentieth Century Fox and starred Midler alongside Alan Bates, Frederic Forrest and Harry Dean Stanton. Mark Rydell directed the film that was nominated for four Oscars, including Best Actress for Midler and Best Supporting Actor for Forrest. The movie made $29.1 million at the box office in 1979.

Cynthia Erivo is just an Oscar short of an EGOT, having been twice nominated for her work on “Harriet,” including for Best Actress and Best Original Song. She is currently portraying Aretha Franklin on National Geographic’s “Genius: Aretha” and will be releasing her debut album “Ch 1. Vs. 1” this summer, as well as a children’s book called “Remember to Dream, Ebere” that will release in September.

She also recently wrapped production on Disney’s “Pinocchio” remake, and in August of last year, launched her production company, Edith’s Daughter. She has a first-look deal with MRC, and her company focuses on projects that express the beauty in people who are often overlooked and underrepresented.

Erivo is represented by UTA, Authentic Talent and Literary Management, ID and Peikoff Mahan.