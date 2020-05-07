Czech Republic to Allow Film and TV Production to Resume Immediately Under Safety Guidelines

The film commission in the Czech Republic announced Thursday that film and TV shoots can resume production immediately in Prague now that the government has lifted restrictions and provided safety guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Shows such Marvel’s “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” were shooting in the country before production was shuttered there. And Amazon also had productions prepped for the latest season of “Carnival Row” with Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne and the first season of “Wheel of Time” starring Rosamund Pike. Other productions include the Netflix film “473 Transatlantic.”

“Film production as a significant part of the cultural and creative industry is essentially a type of manufacturing and an independent sector. The severe restrictions were a result of necessary measures that the Czech Republic was forced to adopt, affecting all areas of society,” Minister of Culture Lubomir Zaoralek said in a statement.

The government in the Czech Republic issued a state of emergency on March 12 when only 116 cases had been reported in the country, and the government now says that early measures have shown positive results. Thus far, just under 8,000 cases have been reported with 263 deaths. The state of emergency is likely to end on May 17, but the country’s borders reopened on April 27 for citizens of the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, Liechtenstein, and the United Kingdom. Travel restrictions from elsewhere however are only a recommendation rather than a prohibition on travel.

“Three-quarters of audiovisual productions in the Czech Republic stopped in March. In full compliance with the Ministry of Health, filmmakers are no longer affected by measures restricting cultural and sporting events and large gatherings. We therefore consider audiovisual production to be resumed,” Helena Bezdek Frankova, director of the Czech Film Fund, said in a statement. “Even during the state of emergency, however, the incentive program ran without interruption, the Czech Film Fund continued to register audiovisual projects, and payment of incentives was not delayed for those projects where all conditions stipulated by law were met.”

Among the guidelines that the film commission laid out for individual shoots included access to testing, a sanitary base camp and eating lunch in shifts (more commonly known as “French hours”), taking temperatures of people on set, providing protective gear and sanitizing equipment.