‘Da 5 Bloods,’ ‘One Night in Miami’ Land on AFI’s Top 10 List

The American Film Institute’s list of the Top 10 films of 2020 includes Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods,” Shaka King’s “Judas and the Black Messiah,” George C. Wolfe’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and Regina King’s “One Night in Miami,” the AFI announced on Monday.

Also on the list: David Fincher’s “Mank,” Lee Isaac Chung’s “Minari,” Chloe Zhao’s “Nomadland,” Pete Docter’s “Soul,” Darius Marder’s “Sound of Metal” and Aaron Sorkin’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

The list is heavily weighted toward films that deal with the Black experience in America, and as usual leaves out a few well-received awards contenders, which this year included Kelly Reichardt’s “First Cow,” Paul Greengrass’ “News of the World” and Emerald Fennell’s “Promising Young Woman.” Its most surprising entry is probably “Sound of Metal,” the story of a rock drummer coping with hearing loss.

Over the last 10 years, about two-thirds of the films singled out by the AFI have gone on to receive Oscar nominations for Best Picture. Last year, seven out of the 10 landed Oscar nominations; the AFI missed Oscar nominees “Ford v Ferrari” and “Parasite” (which got a special award but was ineligible for the main list because it was not a U.S. film) but included non-nominees “The Farewell,” “Knives Out” and “Richard Jewell.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s filmed version of his Broadway show “Hamilton,” which aired on Disney+, received a special award.

The AFI’s top 10 television programs of 2020 were “Better Call Saul,” “Bridgerton,” “The Crown,” “The Good Lord Bird,” “Lovecraft Country,” “The Mandalorian,” “Mrs. America,” “The Queen’s Gambit,” “Ted Lasso” and “Unorthodox.”

With four films and another four television programs, Netflix is by far the most represented company on the lists.

The AFI Top 10 lists are chosen by juries made up of academics, filmmakers, actors, historians, journalists and critics. The film jury was chaired by Jeanine Basinger, and the television jury by Richard Frank.

Instead of the usual luncheon honoring the winners, the films and programs will receive a “virtual benediction” on Feb. 26. The AFI Movie Club will also showcase the selections in February.

AFI Movies of the Year

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“Minari”

“Nomadland”

“One Night in Miami”

“Soul”

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

AFI Special Award

“Hamilton”

AFI’s Television Programs of the Year

“Better Call Saul”

“Bridgerton”

“The Crown”

“The Good Lord Bird”

“Lovecraft Country”

“The Mandalorian”

“Mrs. America”

“The Queen’s Gambit”

“Ted Lasso”

“Unorthodox”