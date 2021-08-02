DaBaby Apologizes for ‘Hurtful and Triggering’ Comments Against LGBTQ Community

DaBaby has apologized for his “hurtful and triggering” comments against the LGBTQ community in an Instagram post Monday.

The rapper was dropped by Lollapalooza, Governors Ball and Day N Vegas festivals following his comments regarding AIDS and the LGBTQ community. Lollapalooza, which ran from July 29 to Aug. 1, announced DaBaby’s cancelled performance on Twitter, saying the festival “was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love.”

“Social Media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate, and learn from your mistakes,” he wrote.

“As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me — knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance — has been challenging. I appreciate the many people who came to me with kindness, who reached out to me privately to offer wisdom, education, and resources. That’s what I needed and it was received.

“I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made. Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I knew education on this is important. Love to all. God bless. – DaBaby”

Controversy surrounding DaBaby began at the Rolling Loud festival when the rapper went on a homophobic rant. “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two, three weeks, then put your cellphone light up.” the rapper said. “Ladies, if your p— smell like water, put a cellphone light up. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d— in the parking lot, put your cellphone light up. Keep it real.”

Previous collaborator Dua Lipa spoke out against his comments, saying “I’m surprised and horrified at DaBaby’s comments. I really don’t recognize this as the person I worked with. I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I 100% stand with the the LGBTQ community. We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS.”