Dacre Montgomery and Geraldine Viswanathan Meet-Cute in ‘The Broken Hearts Gallery’ Trailer (Video)

Selena Gomez executive produces the film TriStar is releasing on July 17

| June 22, 2020 @ 10:35 AM Last Updated: June 22, 2020 @ 10:50 AM

In the trailer for the Selena Gomez-produced rom-com “The Broken Hearts Gallery,” Geraldine Viswanathan stumbles into Dacre Montgomery’s car thinking it’s her Lyft, then later bumps into him on the street. And after both those meet-cutes, she stumbles onto a brilliant idea to get over her past loves.

“The Broken Hearts Gallery” is the story of Lucy, a 20-something art gallery assistant living in New York who, after her latest breakup, decides to create a pop-up art space of artifacts from past relationships. She calls it The Broken Hearts Gallery, and as word of the gallery spreads, it provides a fresh start for romantics out there, including Lucy after she meets Montgomery’s character Nick.

“There are broken people out there like me, people who need to let go and move on,” Lucy says in the trailer. “Heartbreak is the loneliest feeling in the world. The truth is, it happens to us all.”

The rom-com also stars Utkarsh Ambudkar, Molly Gordon, Phillipa Soo, Suki Waterhouse, Arturo Castro, Ego Nwodim, Taylor Hill and Bernadette Peters.

Natalie Krinsky directs “The Broken Hearts Gallery,” which Sony’s TriStar Pictures and Stage 6 Films are releasing in theaters on July 17.

Check out the first trailer for the film above.

All the Hollywood Films Arriving on Demand Early Because of the Coronavirus

  • Films Arriving on VOD Early Disney/Warner Bros./Universal
  • Trolls World Tour coronavirus Universal Pictures
  • dc comics movies ranked joker birds of prey Warner Bros.
  • The Hunt Universal Pictures
  • Elisabeth Moss The Invisible Man Universal Pictures
  • Emma Focus Features
  • Bloodshot Sony Pictures
  • i still believe kj apa Lionsgate
  • The Way Back Warner Bros.
  • Onward Disney/Pixar
  • Sonic movie box office Paramount Pictures
  • The Call of the Wild Harrison Ford 20th Century
  • Downhill Fox Searchlight
  • Never Rarely Sometimes Always Focus Features
  • Shailene Woodley Endings Beginnings Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • To the Stars Malin Akerman Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • Impractical Jokers: The Movie truTV
  • Artemis Fowl Ferdia Shaw Disney
  • The Infiltrators Oscilloscope
  • Working Man Brainstorm Media
  • Steph Curry Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images
  • Scoob Trailer Warner Bros.
  • King of Staten Island Pete Davidson Universal Pictures
  • THE HIGH NOTE Tracee Ellis Ross Focus Features
  • Waiting for the Barbarians Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • IRRESISTIBLE Daniel McFadden / Focus Features
  • My Spy Dave Bautista Amazon Studios
  • the one and only ivan disney thea sharrock Disney
  • The Secret Garden STXfilms
1 of 29

“Irresistible” joins a list of big films heading to digital home entertainment platforms early

Since most U.S. movie theaters have shuttered in response to the coronavirus pandemic, studios are rushing out VOD home releases of movies that were only just in theaters.

View In Gallery

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE