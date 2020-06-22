In the trailer for the Selena Gomez-produced rom-com “The Broken Hearts Gallery,” Geraldine Viswanathan stumbles into Dacre Montgomery’s car thinking it’s her Lyft, then later bumps into him on the street. And after both those meet-cutes, she stumbles onto a brilliant idea to get over her past loves.

“The Broken Hearts Gallery” is the story of Lucy, a 20-something art gallery assistant living in New York who, after her latest breakup, decides to create a pop-up art space of artifacts from past relationships. She calls it The Broken Hearts Gallery, and as word of the gallery spreads, it provides a fresh start for romantics out there, including Lucy after she meets Montgomery’s character Nick.

“There are broken people out there like me, people who need to let go and move on,” Lucy says in the trailer. “Heartbreak is the loneliest feeling in the world. The truth is, it happens to us all.”

The rom-com also stars Utkarsh Ambudkar, Molly Gordon, Phillipa Soo, Suki Waterhouse, Arturo Castro, Ego Nwodim, Taylor Hill and Bernadette Peters.

Natalie Krinsky directs “The Broken Hearts Gallery,” which Sony’s TriStar Pictures and Stage 6 Films are releasing in theaters on July 17.

Check out the first trailer for the film above.