The robots may be long gone, but Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter is back – and showing his human face.

Bangalter, the silver-helmeted half of the legendary French electronic duo, made a rare return to the decks on Saturday night, joining Fred Again.., Erol Alkan, and Pedro Winter for a surprise back-to-back DJ set at Paris’ Centre Pompidou.

During the late-night set, he mixed Daft Punk classics “Rollin’ & Scratchin’,” “Digital Love,” and “Contact,” among other electronic classics, according to Pitchfork.

The unannounced performance marked the 20th anniversary of Because Music, and was Bangalter’s first DJ appearance in 16 years – and his first without Daft Punk’s trademark helmet in more than two decades.

Fred Again.. shared on Instagram that Bangalter had confided a personal connection to the venue.

“The first time he fell in love with electronic music was in this building in 1992,” he wrote. “He also told me he hasn’t played a proper set without the mask on for 24 years.”

Bangalter last performed live with Daft Punk partner Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo during the Weeknd’s 2017 Grammy Awards set. The French duo, known for their groundbreaking blend of house, funk, and techno, officially disbanded in 2021 after nearly three decades together.

They announced their split in a bittersweet video that now has over 30 million views.

Since Daft Punk disbanded, Bangalter has pursued solo work, including the 2023 orchestral album “Mythologies,” originally composed for ballet. Earlier this year, Daft Punk’s legacy resurfaced through a collaboration with the video game “Fortnite,” which added several of their songs and digital versions of their signature helmets.

The Centre Pompidou performance capped a night celebrating Because Music’s two decades as a cornerstone of French electronic and pop culture — and marked a striking reemergence for one of its most elusive icons.