The Daily Mail has been banned from Nikki Haley’s campaign events following the publication of allegations that the presidential candidate cheated on her husband, according to the outlet.

On Friday, a Daily Mail reporter and photographer were asked to leave a campaign event at a diner in New Hampshire and were told they were banned from covering any future events.

According to the Daily Mail, Haley spokeswoman Chaney Denton addressed the reporter and photographer, pointed to the door, and said “Daily Mail is not credentialed for any more events. I’m politely asking you to leave.”

When the Daily Mail reporter followed up to ask whether this ban would be in effect for the rest of the campaign, the spokesperson said “Yes.”

According to the Daily Mail, Denton later told an editor that the publication was banned because it was “printing lies,” about the presidential candidate.

The ban comes after Daily Mail published a story reporting that Haley lied when denying that she had cheated on her husband. She was accused of engaging in affairs twice during her South Carolina gubernatorial campaign.

According to the Daily Mail, the Haley campaign was given ample time to respond to the requests for comment on the story, however, did not provide a comment.

Haley’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from TheWrap.