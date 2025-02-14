‘The Daily Show’ Tackles the Rising Cost of Eggs: ‘I Might Go On an Egg Strike’ | Video

“The Daily Show” sent correspondent Josh Johnson onto the New York City streets for a special Friday segment dedicated to interviewing everyday Americans about the rising cost of eggs.

“Humpty Dumpty — what used to be a wholesome tale about the fragility of the human condition now serves as a stark reminder of the rising cost of these,” Johnson began, holding up an egg. “Today, I’m talking with a group that consumes most of the eggs in the United States — people — to see how they are dealing with egg-flation.”

When Johnson then “accidentally” dropped the egg he was holding onto the ground, he joked, “Can we afford another take?”

In his subsequent interviews, one New Yorker told the “Daily Show” correspondent, “I might go on an egg strike due to the prices.” Another said that he “might have to turn vegan” only to admit that he was “kidding” when Johnson pressed him on the remark. “Of course you’re kidding,” Johnson responded. “Vegans are a joke.”

You can watch the full “Daily Show” segment in the video below.

While interviewing a pair of New Yorkers who say they typically eat around 18 eggs per week, Johnson said, “That must be nice to afford.” One of them quickly replied, “I can’t afford it,” and noted that they’re just from Texas when their “Daily Show” interviewer assumed that they must be the “heir to an egg fortune.”

“That makes sense. You’re from Texas,” Johnson jokingly observed. “They hate when you waste eggs, whether they’re from chickens or humans.”

When asked by Johnson what price eggs would have to reach to make him give them up altogether, a different man said, “If it goes to $20, I would just have to quit eggs entirely.” Inspired by the comment, Johnson spent the final minutes of his “Daily Show” segment trying to sell everyday eggs at a pawn shop and a jewelry store in exchange for pricey electronics and precious metals.

The “Daily Show” correspondent was asked to leave both places, but he promised viewers, “Once word gets around the streets, I’m sure I’ll become pretty popular. And the yolk will be on them.”

