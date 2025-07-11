‘Daily Show’ Host Ronny Chieng Is Not Too Impressed With Iran’s Sunbathing Threats Against Trump

“The Daily Show” host Ronny Chieng was not too impressed with Iran’s threats against President Trump, particularly their threat to drone strike his belly button.

The comedian spent a good portion of Thursday night’s “Daily Show” monologue discussing Trump and Iran’s ongoing feud. “They’ve been real pissy at Trump just because he dropped the world’s biggest bomb on them,” Chieng said. “OK, get over it. That was like two weeks ago. And now some Iranians are suggesting they could strike back in a very specific way.”

The show cut to a Fox News clip describing assassination threats allegedly made against the president by senior Iranian official, Javad Larijani. Reportedly Larijani said to local media, “Trump has done something that he can no longer sunbathe in Mar-a-Lago. As he lies there with his stomach to the sun, a small drone might hit him in the navel. It’s very simple.”

Chieng joked that the proposed attack affected all Americans since they now had to picture Trump’s “bare belly glistening in the sun.” He also noted that the attack sounded a little unimpressive in comparison to the U.S.’s bomb.

“Is this really a threat though?,” he asked. “What, you’re going to hit his navel with a small drone? Like, Iran went from building a nuclear bomb to, ‘We’re going to turn his outie into an innie.’ Are they threatening to assassinate him or poke him like he’s the Pillsbury Doughboy?”

The “Daily Show” host then pointed out that someone needs to tell Iran that Trump clearly preferred spray tanning to real sunbathing, something the president himself confirmed when he was asked about the alleged “sunbathing attack.” The president was asked the last time he laid out in the sun he said that he must have been around seven or so.

“Wow. I didn’t think a threat like that would unlock his core childhood memories,” Chieng concluded. “Maybe keep asking him about this stuff — like he might have an emotional breakthrough. ‘Yeah, last time I sunbathed was when I was seven. And my mom said she didn’t love me. And I forgive her. Oh my God, I’m healed. Let the immigrants stay!’”

You can watch the full “Daily Show” monologue in the video above.

“The Daily Show” airs Monday-Thursday at 11 p.m. EST on Comedy Central before streaming next day on Paramount+.