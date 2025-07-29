Jon Stewart Jokes Trump Did What Anybody Who Was Innocent of Working With Epstein Would Do: ‘Fled the Country’ | Video

“The Daily Show” host Jon Stewart gleefully spotlighted President Donald Trump’s growing frustration over the Jeffrey Epstein questions that he just can’t seem to escape on Monday night.

“As you know, [Trump] has been embroiled in the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking scandal and did what anybody who is innocent when facing an accusation of this type would do: He fled the country,” Stewart told viewers. While Trump may have traveled to Scotland to promote his new trade deal with the European Union, it was not long before the president was getting asked about the Epstein scandal by Scottish reporters.

After playing a clip of Trump reacting in dismay at one reporter’s Epstein question, Stewart joked, “Trump’s all like, ‘How did you even hear about it? I thought you guys just got ‘Baywatch’ like three months ago! … How high do I have to make the tariffs before you guys shut the f—k up about Epstein?’”

Stewart was quick to note, however, that Trump has only made it harder on himself by asserting, among other things, that he ended his friendship with the infamous sex trafficker after Epstein tried to poach some of Trump’s employees and by saying that he never went to Epstein’s island but former president Bill Clinton did 28 times. “You expect me to believe that Bill Clinton went to the island only 28 times? No way,” Stewart said in response.

In case Trump’s Scotland trip had not been disappointing enough for the president, Stewart showed “Daily Show” viewers the on-camera moment when Trump was caught cheating at golf. The footage in question showed one of Trump’s caddies intentionally dropping a golf ball in front of the president so that he would have an easier place from which to hit. “When the going gets tough, the tough pay someone to cheat for you,” a laughing Stewart remarked.

“This moment on the course, seemingly random, could not be more representative of Trump’s entire existence,” he then argued. “He moves with complete confidence in this world because he requires that everyone in his orbit do whatever they can, including cheating, to ensure that things go Trump’s way. This [has] been his whole life. Don’t want to go to Vietnam? Get a podiatrist friend of the family to bone spur you up. Your casino is failing? Perhaps Daddy can illegally float you three million in chips to try and save it.”

In the final third of Monday’s opening “Daily Show” monologue, “Shrinking” star Jessica Williams popped in as a special correspondent reporting from Scotland to try to stop Trump from going after exceptional Black celebrities like Beyoncé and Oprah. You can watch the full “Daily Show” segment yourself in the video above.