‘The Daily Show’ Questions the Election of the First American Pope: ‘Are You Sure About This?’ | Video

“If you’ve been waiting to hear back from the Vatican about that resume you sent in — bad news. The position has been filled,” “The Daily Show” host Desi Lydic joked at the top of Thursday night’s installment.

Lydic’s monologue was devoted to the election of the world’s first American pope, Robert Prevost, now known as Pope Leo XIV. “We have the first American pope, and let me just say, as an American, are you sure about this?” Lydic asked. “We don’t really have the gravitas that you associate with the pope. We’re less somber procession and more monster truck rally.”

“I just think it’s a little bit weird that the holiest man in the world probably knows all the words to the Chili’s ‘Baby Back Ribs’ song,” the “Daily Show” host explained. “But the votes are counted, and the Vatican doesn’t have a Jan. 6, so there’s no going back.”

Lydic continued to break down the papal election by taking aim at the the new pope’s name choice. “Robert Prevost’s new name is Leo XIV, which sucks for him because he just got his Real ID,” Lydic joked in reference to America’s implementation of its new Real ID flight laws this week. “Leo the XIV? Did he choose it the way we pick a new email address?”

Lydic briefly touched on some of the public reactions to the election — specifically, some of the criticism that the new pope received from right-wing American news anchors for delivering his first public speech in Italian and Spanish. “How dare you! If English was good enough for Jesus, it’s good enough for the pope,” Lydic said, mocking the criticism. “Does it really matter what language he speaks? It’s church! You’re going to be sleeping through it anyway.”

Addressing some of Pope Leo’s resurfaced tweets criticizing both President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, Lydic remarked, “Oh! The new pope does not like JD Vance. He really is an everyday American.” For his part, frequent “Daily Show” host and correspondent Michael Kosta wasted no time celebrating America’s first pope. “We won the conclave, baby. Suck it, rest of the world!” he shouted while standing in front of a green screen image of the Vatican City.

“They said we couldn’t do it. They said our cardinal roster didn’t have the depth, that we’d have to rebuild for years before we got a pope,” he continued. “Well, guess who’s kissing our ring now, motherf—ker?”