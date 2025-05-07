‘Daily Show’ Compares Trump’s Failed Canada Pitch to ‘Love on the Spectrum’ – ‘If the Spectrum Was Fascism’ | Video

“The Daily Show” came out guns blazing Tuesday with a segment dedicated to President Donald Trump’s meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and, specifically, his failed pitch to make Canada America’s 51st state.

“Donald Trump has been obsessed with making Canada the 51st state ever since he found out Epstein Island was not eligible,” host Desi Lydic began. Following a clip of Trump remarking during his press conference with Carney that America and Canada are two places that like each other a lot, Lydic joked, “Ah! It’s like watching an episode of ‘Love on the Spectrum’ — if the spectrum was fascism.”

In response to Carney’s statement that Canada is not and will never be for sale, Lydic commented, “I think Donald Trump just got friend-zoned.”

Despite Carney providing a “clear rejection” of his plan, the president seemed unfazed, telling journalists that only time will tell whether the U.S. can actually acquire Canada. Lydic responded by calling Trump a “thirsty little bitch,” and telling the president, “Canada is not going to f—k you!”

You can watch the full segment yourself in the video below:

“The Daily Show” shifted its focus in the back half of its Tuesday monologue to some of the travel issues facing Americans right now, which include the country’s long-awaited implementation of the Real ID Act. Starting this week, TSA agents will require American travelers to have Real ID cards. As Lydic noted, the deadline has caused long lines of people who still need their Real IDs to form at DMVs around the country.

“These are just the people who know about the deadline. Wait until everybody starts showing up at the airport with no idea that they don’t have the right ID,” the “Daily Show” host warned. “People are going to flip the f—k out. There are going to be Karens filming rants on their phones with other Karens in the background filming rants on their phones — just an infinite tunnel of Karens.”

Lydic also discussed the recent systems outage at the Newark Airport in New Jersey, which resulted in countless flights delayed, canceled and passengers stuck waiting hours for their baggage to be returned to them, including Sean Duffy, Secretary of the U.S. Department of Transportation. “He is so relatable,” Lydic sarcastically jested. “We get stuck at the airport, he gets stuck at the airport. We don’t know how to run the Department of Transportation, he doesn’t know how to run the Department of Transportation.”