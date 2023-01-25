Prime Video has debuted the first “Daisy Jones & the Six” teaser trailer for the highly anticipated upcoming TV series, featuring “Regret Me,” one of the 24 original songs written exclusively for the show and recorded by the cast.

The TV show, adapted from the best-selling novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, premieres March 3 exclusively on Prime Video in more that 240 countries and territories across the world. New episodes will release every Friday. The original music will be released by Atlantic Records during the rollout of the series.

The limited musical-drama series will showcase the momentous rise and crashing fall of renowned rock band Daisy Joens & the Six, a fictional band that soared to fame in 1977. Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) and Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin) front the Fleetwood Mac-esque group, which called it quits after a sold-out show at Soldier Field in Chicago at the height of their fame.

Decades later, the band members come together to discuss what exactly happened to break them apart. Alongside Keough and Claflin, Camila Morrone stars as Camila Dunne, Will Harrison stars as Graham Dunne, Suki Waterhouse plays Karen Sirko, Josh Whitehouse is Eddie Roundtree, Sebastian Chacon stars as Warren Rojas, Nabiyah Be fills the role of Simone Jackson and Tom Write stars as Teddy Price. Timothy Olyphant makes a special guest appearance as Rod Reyes.

“Daisy Jones & the Six” is executive produced by Hello Sunshine’s Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter as well as Brad Mendelsohn for Circle of Confusion.

Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber created the series based on the novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, who also produces. Scott Neustadter is executive producing and co-showrunning with Will Graham (“A League of Their Own”), who also serves as an executive producer.

James Ponsoldt directed the first five episodes and serves as an executive producer, Nzingha Stewart directed four of the remaining episodes, and Graham directed one. The series will feature original songs written and produced by Grammy-nominated producer Blake Mills and a number of other talented co-writers.