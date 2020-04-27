Daisy Ridley in Talks to Star in Psychological Thriller ‘The Ice Beneath Her’ at STX

“Ready or Not” filmmakers will direct movie based on Camilla Grebe’s 2015 novel

| April 27, 2020 @ 8:10 AM Last Updated: April 27, 2020 @ 8:27 AM
Daisy Ridley

Getty Images

Daisy Ridley is in talks to star in the psychological thriller “The Ice Beneath Her” that STX has acquired in a bidding war and will finance, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett and Chad Villella — the filmmaker trio collective known as Radio Silence behind the 2019 thriller “Ready or Not” — will direct and produce.

“The Ice Beneath Her” is based on a 2015 novel by Swedish author Camilla Grebe, who made her solo, English-language debut with the book. Caitlin Parrish, a writer and producer on “Supergirl” and “The Red Line,” will write the screenplay adaptation.

The story follows a criminal profiler brought in to help solve a murder case that bares a resemblance to a previously unsolved murder from 10 years earlier. She’s tasked with tracking the charismatic, playboy CEO of a store chain who has mysteriously gone missing. But she’ll soon cross paths with another woman also searching for the CEO after forming a passionate love affair months before he disappeared.

Also Read: Josh Gad Was 'F-ing Pissed' at How Daisy Ridley Spoiled 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' (Video)

Andrew Lazar is producing along with Bettinelli-Olpin, Gillett and Villella. Drew Simon, Kevin Sauer and Sam Brown will oversee “The Ice Beneath Her” for STX.

Ridley, who last starred in the final “Star Wars” film “The Rise of Skywalker,” will next be seen in Lionsgate’s sci-fi “Chaos Walking” opposite Tom Holland and from director Doug Liman. The film is in post-production and will open in theaters in 2021.

Deadline first reported the news of the project.

34 Celebrities You Probably Didn't Know Were in 'Star Wars' Movies (Photos)

  • star wars actors you didn't know were in star wars joel edgerton keisha castle-hughes Lucasfilm
  • john ratzenberger star wars the empire strikes back (1) Lucasfilm
  • Treat Williams star wars cameo the empire strikes back Lucasfilm
  • julian glover star wars the empire strikes back general veers Lucasfilm
  • tony cox ewok star wars return of the jedi Lucasfilm
  • droopy mccool deep roy star wars return of the jedi Lucasfilm
  • keira knightley handmaiden decoy queen star wars episode i the phantom menace Lucasfilm
  • phantom menace darth maul Lucasfilm
  • dominic west star wars Lucasfilm
  • sofia coppola star wars episode i the phantom menace Lucasfilm
  • star wars episode i the phantom menace sally hawkins extra Team Coco/Lucasfilm
  • richard armitage star wars episode i the phantom menace Lucasfilm
  • star wars attack of the clones rose byrne handmaiden Lucasfilm
  • marton csokas poggle the lesser star wars attack of the clones cameo Lucasfilm
  • joel edgerton star wars attack of the clones revenge of the sith uncle owen lars Lucasfilm
  • bai ling star wars revenge of the sith deleted scene Lucasfilm
  • keisha castle-hughes star wars revenge of the sith Lucasfilm
  • star wars the force awakens simon pegg Lucasfilm
  • Star Wars the Force Awakens Lucasfilm
  • thomas brodie-sangster star wars the force awakens Lucasfilm
  • star wars actors you didn't know were in star wars Lucasfilm
  • star wars the force awakens billie lourd Lucasfilm
  • harriet walter star wars the force awakens Lucasfilm
  • rian johnson rogue one Lucasfilm
  • actors you didn't know were in star wars justin theroux Lucasfilm
  • actors you didn't know were in star wars joseph gordon levitt splitt
  • actors you didn't know were in star wars tom hardy split
  • actors you didn't know were in star wars ralph ineson last jedi Lucasfilm
  • actors you didn't know were in star wars gareth edwards Lucasfilm
  • actors you didn't know were in star wars clint howard Twitter
  • actors you didn't know were in star wars jon favreau rio durant split Lucasfilm
  • star wars the rise of skywalker jodie comer cameo rey's mom
  • star wars the rise of skywalker john williams cameo
  • star wars rise of skywalker lin manuel miranda cameo
1 of 34

The “Star Wars” franchise is full of famous people you had no idea were there

The "Star Wars" franchise -- now four decades old -- is full of secret cameos, soon-to-be-famous actors in small bit parts, and well-known faces behind alien masks and makeup. Here are 34 big names hidden throughout the franchise you might not have known about.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE