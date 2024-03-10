While answering questions about her new movie “Magpie” at South by Southwest on Saturday, “Star Wars” actress Daisy Ridley said she isn’t sure what the title of her next project in the universe will be, but “I know a script is happening, and I’m going to be reading it imminently, which is very exciting.”

When Ridley was asked when she will start filming the project, she admitted that she’s not quite sure — though it could be soon.

“I think it could be this year. It could be, but I’m not sure,” she explained. “I think to be honest, the writers’ strike has obviously delayed quite a lot of things. So the intention was later this year. Hopefully, it will be. Otherwise, top of next, I would imagine.”

The unnamed project was announced at Star Wars Celebration in London back in April 2023.

Ridley told the event’s crowd, “My heart is pounding. I am so thrilled to be at Celebration with all of you in London. Thank you, Kathleen [Kennedy] and Sharmeen [Obaid-Chinoy] for having me back. I’m so happy to be continuing this journey.”

At the time, director Obaid-Chinoy shared that the movie will begin with Rey “rebuilding a new Jedi Order” at a Jedi academy. Obaid-Chinoy said, “I’ve spent the majority of my life meeting real heroes battling oppressive regimes, which is why I’m interested in a new Jedi Order.”

Ridley spoke to Collider about the new “Star Wars” film in November of the same year and revealed at the time that her attendance at the festival in London was a surprise for fans.

“No one knew I was going to Celebration,” she said, “bar like Kathy [Kennedy] and there were a couple of people. I was so nervous. Oh my God, it was such a wonderful reception. I’m very excited. The story is really cool.”

The movie was one of three new “Star Wars” films announced at the same time. James Mangold was tapped to direct a movie about the first Jedi and the Mandalorian while Dave Filoni has been tasked with directing a movie that is set before “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”