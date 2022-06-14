Dakota Johnson is the latest actress to embody one of Jane Austen’s leading ladies in the trailer for the upcoming Netflix adaptation of “Persuasion.”

Johnson plays Anne Elliot, an overlooked middle daughter who is nonetheless incredibly insightful and clever — if easily persuaded. Surrounded by her entitled relatives, she is on her own when faced with the return of the dashing, self-made Captain Frederick Wentworth (Cosmo Jarvis), with whom she broke off her engagement nearly a decade prior at the behest of those around her deeming it a degrading match.

The trailer, which you can watch above, is full of heartfelt and also hilarious moments as Johnson’s Anne navigates her rekindling romance, as well as the emergence of a potential new romance with William Elliot (Henry Golding).

It’s by no means easy, but Anne is determined to figure it out without letting other people’s opinions cloud her judgment this time. “Don’t let anyone tell you how to live, or who to love,” she says at the end of the trailer.

Along with the trailer, Netflix also released a few first-look images from the film. You can check out a few of them below.

“Persuasion” also stars Richard E. Grant, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Ben Bailey-Smith, Yolanda Kettle, Nia Towle and Izuka Hoyle. Executive producers are Elizabeth Cantillon (Bisous Pictures), Michael Constable, and David Fliegel.

The film is produced by MRC films. Andrew Lazar (Mad Chance) and Christina Weiss Lurie (Fourth & Twenty Eight Films) are also producers.

“Persuasion” streams on Netflix July 15.

Persuasion. (L to R) Nikki Amuka-Bird as Lady Russell, Dakota Johnson as Anne Elliot in Persuasion. Cr. Nick Wall/Netflix © 2022

Persuasion. (L to R) Dakota Johnson as Anne Elliot, Henry Golding as Mr. Elliot in Persuasion. Cr. Nick Wall/Netflix © 2022

Persuasion. Cosmo Jarvis as Captain Frederick Wentworth in Persuasion. Cr. Nick Wall/Netflix © 2022