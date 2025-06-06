Dakota Johnson Warns Seth Meyers to ‘Shut Up’ as He Talks Final Scene of ‘Materialists’ | Video

Seth Meyers ventured a little too close to spoilers on Dakota Johnson’s new film “Materialists” for the actress’ liking on Thursday night, so she offered him a blunt warning: “Shut up!”

Suiting up for Johnson’s appearance — and we do mean a full tuxedo, as Meyers noted he felt horribly underdressed the last time Johnson was on the show — the NBC host praised director Celine Song’s filmmaking, noting that “Materialists” had a few key similarities to Song’s last film that he loved.

“The last shot of ‘Past Lives’ was like, I just remember leaving the theater and thinking about it, and then I had the exact same — there’s just, I don’t want to give anything away, but there’s a really resonant last shot in this movie as well, I feel like,” he said, dancing around specifics.

Still, it was close enough, so Johnson very pointedly warned: “Shut up!”

“I’m not saying anything! I’m just saying it’s cool,” he defended himself.

Johnson was of course just playing around with Meyers, as she is known to do, and immediately conceded that the final shot is indeed cool. Still, she didn’t give away any specifics either.

Elsewhere in the interview, Johnson joked that she hadn’t actually seen “Past Lives” before signing onto “Materialists.”

“You called her up, you’re like, ‘Your last one stunk, but I think I can get you on track,’” Meyers joked, prompting Johnson to play along.

Speaking seriously on Song, though, Johnson admitted that she’s a bit “obsessed” with her.

“No, I’m really in love with her, and her brain, and her heart, and her soul,” she rattled off. “I’m obsessed with her. ‘Past Lives’ I thought was incredible, and I met Celine, and I thought we were just having meeting. I didn’t think I would be considered for this movie at all. But she liked me!”

You can watch Dakota Johnson’s full appearance on “Late Night” in the video above.