Dakota Johnson is set to star in and executive produce the mockumentary series “Rodeo Queen” currently in development at Amazon, with “Portlandia’s” Carrie Brownstein attached to direct.

“I Am Not Okay With This” creator Christy Hall is creator and showrunner on the project, which centers on “an ensemble of Rodeo Queen hopefuls as they compete for the coveted crown.”

Dakota Johnson will serve as an executive producer on the series via her TeaTime Pictures banner, alongside Hall, Brownstein, Ro Donnelly and Elisa Ellis.

Also Read: 'Girl With the Dragon Tattoo' Reboot Series in the Works at Amazon

Should the project move forward, it would mark a return to television for Johnson, who previously starred in Fox’s short-lived sitcom “Ben and Kate.” She recently appeared in Brownstein’s “The Nowhere Inn,” which Brownstein co-wrote and starred in with Annie Clark and had its debut at the Sundance Film Festival in January. Her other film credits include the “Fifty Shades of Grey” series and Luca Guadagnino’s remake of “Suspiria” for Amazon.

As a director of television, Brownstein has helmed multiple episodes of “Portlandia,” “A.P. Bio” and Hulu’s “Casual,” as well as HBO’s “Mrs. Fletcher.”