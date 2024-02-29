NASCAR Royalty Dale Earnhardt Jr. Leaves NBC for Amazon and Warner Bros. Discovery Sports

No. 8 joined NBC in 2018, just after retiring from racing, quickly becoming the sport’s most high-profile analyst

Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. is reportedly leaving NBC for Amazon Prime Video and Warner Bros. Discovery Sports. 

The NASCAR analyst is planning to take the season off and then resume his broadcasting role in 2025, when WBD Sports and Amazon begin coverage, according to a report from the Athletic

Earnhardt, 49, reportedly informed NBC of his move last week. He joined NBC in 2018, just after retiring from racing, quickly becoming the most high-profile analyst for the sport. 

“Dale Earnhardt Jr. is beloved in the NASCAR world and has made numerous contributions to NBC Sports, from his work as an analyst on our NASCAR coverage to his experiences as a correspondent at major events like the Indianapolis 500, the Kentucky Derby, the Super Bowl and the Olympics,” an NBC Sports spokesperson said in a statement to The Athletic. “We thank Dale and we wish him the best going forward.”

Both WBD Sports and Amazon will have five races a season, starting in 2025 as they join Fox and NBC as NASCAR’s TV partners. WBD will be broadcast on TNT, as well as streaming on Max, while also having a Bleacher Report component. 

NASCAR expanded to four partners in its latest TV contacts. NBC and Fox will continue to air 14 races in 2025, along with WBD and Amazon’s combined 10 races. The overall NASCAR deals are for seven years and an estimated $7.7 billion dollars in total. 

Dale Earnhardt Jr
