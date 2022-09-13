If anyone has seen Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, the guys over at Fox Sports 1 are looking for him.

Parsons and Fox Sports announced last month that he would be joining “Undisputed” hosts Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe on Tuesday mornings to talk football. FS1 set up a professional TV rig at Parsons’ Dallas-area house, and everyone was set for his big debut this week.

Everyone but Parsons, it seems.

“All day yesterday, we could not reach Micah,” Bayless said on the show Tuesday morning. “Then, as we got into the evening, we couldn’t even reach any of his people.”

The previous Sunday night, Dallas was crushed in an nationally televised loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which Bayless said “led us to believe, ‘Well, maybe he was just crushed by the opening night loss,’ which is highly possible. We are still extremely hopeful that he will join us next Tuesday.”

Parsons did not publicly acknowledge his absence Tuesday, though he did tweet a complaint about how the Madden gaming franchise underrated his pass-defending skills.

In any case, there is some camera and other equipment at Parsons’ home that, if it doesn’t get used anytime soon, will have to be accounted for.

“We had equipment installed in Micah’s home in the Dallas area,” Bayless said, “and when we made the big, grand announcement he immediately tweeted about how excited he was to join us.”

Sharpe said he would’ve liked a heads-up, but seemed optimistic that Parsons would come around.

“I’m hopeful that after a couple weeks of them getting back to winning that he’d join us during the season, even if it’s not every week,” he said. “But I don’t understand why, after FS1 put the equipment in his house, he’d go radio silent. Just say, ‘Look, at this point in time I just want to focus on football. I’m sorry to have led you guys on but right now football is the most important thing and I’m not gonna be able to do it right now.'”