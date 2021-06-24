Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’ Adds Olivia Wilde, Spike Jonze, Phoebe Tonkin and Tobey Maguire to Cast

Damien Chazelle has fleshed out the cast of his Old Hollywood period drama “Babylon” with an impressive group that includes Olivia Wilde, Spike Jonze, Phoebe Tonkin and Tobey Maguire.

They all join a cast that’s led by Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt and Diego Calva. The film is set to go into production next week.

“La La Land” director Chazelle wrote the script and is directing the film at Paramount, which is described as an ensemble film set in late 1920s Hollywood. No character details for any of the new cast or the previously announced cast have been revealed, and it’s unclear whether any or all of them are playing fictional characters or historical figures.

Also among the “Babylon” cast are Max Minghella, Lukas Haas, Flea, Rory Scovel, Samara Weaving, Eric Roberts, P.J. Byrne and Damon Gupton.

Olivia Hamilton, Matt Plouffe, and Marc Platt are producing the film, with Tobey Maguire, Helen Estabrook and Adam Siegel set to executive produce.

Paramount currently has “Babylon” set for a limited release on Christmas Day 2022 before it goes wide on Jan. 6, 2023.

Wilde will be next seen in the Sundance film “How It Ends” and in “Don’t Worry Darling,” which she directed as her follow-up to “Booksmart.”

Jonze is the music video director and Oscar winner behind “Being John Malkovich,” “Her” and, most recently, the documentary “Beastie Boys Story.” As an actor, he’s had uncredited parts in “Moneyball” and “The Wolf of Wall Street” and also starred in a 2015 episode of “Girls.”

Tonkin is best known for her role on “The Originals,” the spinoff of “The Vampire Diaries” that ran between 2013-18. She’ll next be seen in the horror film “Night Shift.”

Maguire is making his return to the screen for the first time in years after last starring in “Pawn Sacrifice” in 2014. The “Spider-Man” and “Great Gatsby” actor did, however, lend his voice to “The Boss Baby” in 2017 and has worked as a producer, including as an EP for this year’s action film “Nobody.”

THR first reported the news.