Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. are taking their father-son relationship to the small screen with a new untitled CBS comedy, which the duo will star in and executive produce. The multicam format has received a pilot order from the network, and will be co-written by Wayans and Kevin Hench (“Last Man Standing”).

From CBS Studios, the show’s logline is as follows: “Legendary talk radio host and happily divorced ‘Poppa’ (Wayans) has his point of view challenged at work when a new female co-host is hired, and at home where he finds himself still parenting his adult son (Wayans Jr.), a brilliant dreamer who is trying to pursue his passion while being a responsible father and husband.

Vice president of productions Kameron Tarlow will be overseeing the project for Two Shakes Entertainment, Wayans Jr.’s production company, which he launched at the studio back in 2018.

The elder Wayans is a four-time Emmy nominee, best known for his roles in ABC’s “My Wife and Kids” (which he co-created, starred in and executive produced) and sketch comedy “In Living Single,” where he also served as co-creator and star. His most recent acting credits include Fox’s “Lethal Weapon,” as well as CBS’ “Happy Together” and ABC’s “Happy Endings,” which starred Wayans Jr. in lead roles. Next up, Wayans will appear opposite Pam Grier in the thriller “Cinnamon.”

Wayans Jr. got his start on television with a multiepisode arc on “My Wife and Kids,” going on to be known for his roles in Fox’s “New Girl” and “Happy Endings.” He also counts film credits on “Supercool,” “Let’s Be Cops,” “The Harder They Fall,” “The Other Guys,” “Cherry” and “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar.” Next up, he’ll be seen in Netflix’s upcoming rom-com “Players,” alongside Gina Rodriguez and Tom Ellis.

In addition to executive producing Tim Allen’s Fox sitcom “Last Man Standing,” Hench co-created and executive produced “Cristela” and “Mr. Iglesias.” He recently reunited with Allen for Disney+’s “The Santa Clauses,” on which he served as EP.