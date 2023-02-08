NBC Orders Pilot for Hospital Mockumentary ‘St. Denis Medical’

NBC has ordered a pilot for a hospital mockumentary with “Superstore” creator Justin Spitzer, Eric Ledgin and Simon Heuer attached to executive produce.

The comedy pilot, currently titled “St. Denis Medical,” which follows a hospital in need of more resources and help to keep its employees sane, hails from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

The official logline is as follows: “A mockumentary about an underfunded, understaffed Oregon hospital where the dedicated doctors and nurses try their best to treat patients while maintaining their own sanity.”

In addition to executive producing, Spitzer and Ledgin are attached to write the pilot.

NBC recently ordered a pilot pickup for Murder By the Book,” a new crime drama series starring “Good Girls” and “Parks and Recreation” star Retta, who will also executive produce.

The network also announced it would be moving forward with a pilot order for the one-hour drama “Wolf,” which hails from “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” executive producer Michael Grassi and Berlanti Productions (“The Flash,” “You”). Warner Bros. Television project is inspired by the life and works of British neurologist Oliver Sacks and draws from Sacks’ books “The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat” (1985) and “An Anthropologist on Mars” (1995).