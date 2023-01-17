“Good Girls” and “Parks and Recreation” star Retta is headed back to NBC.

“Murder By the Book,” a new crime drama series that stars and is executive produced by Retta, has been ordered for a pilot pickup at NBC.

The official logline from NBC reads as follows: “A big city Instafamous book reviewer takes a page from the murder mystery books she reviews and becomes an unlikely detective to uncover the shocking truths about an eccentric seaside town.”

Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs will serve as writers and executive producers, while Casey Kyber joins as an executive producer.

The series hails from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, with Minnesota Logging Company joining as the production company.

In addition to her role as Donna Meagle on NBC’s “Parks and Recreation,” Retta is also known for her role as Ruby Hill on NBC’s “Good Girls,” and has been featured in “Ugliest House in America,” “Good Girls: Cash Couch” and “Good Boys.”