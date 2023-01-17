ABC has ordered a pilot for “Public Defenders,” a single-camera comedy from 20th Television.

The show follows four inexperienced public defenders who are up to their earholes in student loan debt and working tirelessly to keep their clients out of jail. Along the way, they have to rely on each other to navigate their first defendants, the absurd court system and the copy machine that always jams.

“Public Defenders” is written and executive produced by Eddie Quintana (ABC’s “Not Yet Dead”). Other executive producers include Wonderland Sound and Vision’s Joseph McGinty Nichol, Mary Viola and Corey Marsh.

The show marks Quintana’s second pilot ordered by ABC in the past two seasons, following a cast-contingent pilot for his show “Grace” last year.

In addition to his work at ABC, Quintana is currently writing a feature for Lionsgate, with Adele Lim (“Crazy Rich Asians”) and Eugenio Derbez’s company 3Pas producing. Previously, Quintana was on staff for the Apple TV+ comedy “Acapulco” and wrote an animated comedy “Duncanville” for Fox Broadcasting Corporation.

Quintana is represented by Sheree Guitar Entertainment and Rothman Brecher Ehrich Livingston.