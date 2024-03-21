Damsel Battles to No. 1 on the Streaming Top 10

Netflix’s fantasy film climbs in its second week

Elodie (Millie Bobby Brown) in Netflix's "Damsel"
Millie Bobby Brown in "Damsel" (Netflix)

Competition is stiff in streaming. If a new film or series doesn’t catch audience attention in its first week, it becomes increasingly difficult for studios and publishers to market the title to stay in competition with the next week’s drop of new releases. Which makes it noteworthy to see the streaming chart in the Samba TV Weekly Wrap Report filled with many of the same programs in last week’s list.

Netflix’s “Damsel” is in first place, up from No. 3 last week. The dark fantasy movie stars Millie Bobby Brown as the titular character, who, when she finds herself in distress, takes matters into her own hands.

