All hope is lost for more of “Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol.” Peacock has canceled the series after one season.

“We were so proud to bring this action-packed mystery thriller to our members and enjoyed watching this compelling series unfold with a satisfying, complete story,” Peacock said in a statement. “We’re grateful to Dan Dworkin, Jay Beattie, Dan Brown, Brian Grazer and Ron Howard along with CBS Studios, Imagine Television and UTV for bringing this international bestselling novel to life.”

Season 1 served as a complete adaptation of Brown’s novel. So the show was out of source material, technically, but that generally isn’t a death sentence for adapted series — if they were particularly successful, that is.

Based on Dan Brown’s international bestselling thriller “The Lost Symbol,” the series follows the early adventures of young Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon, who must solve a series of deadly puzzles to save his kidnapped mentor and thwart a chilling global conspiracy.

The cast includes Ashley Zukerman (“Succession”), Valorie Curry (“Blair Witch”), Sumalee Montano (“10 Cloverfield Lane”), Rick Gonzalez (“Arrow”), Eddie Izzard (“Ocean’s Thirteen”) and Beau Knapp (“Seven Seconds”).

The series is produced by CBS Studios, Imagine Television Studios and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie will serve as writers and executive producers for the series. Dan Brown, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Samie Kim Falvey, Anna Culp, John Weber and Frank Siracusa also serve as executive producers. Dan Trachtenberg executive produced and directed the pilot.

NBCUniversal has been on a little bit of a canceling spree as of late, especially when it comes to broadcast network NBC’s unscripted competition series. Last week, Lil Rel Howery’s “Small Fortune” was scrapped after one season.

That cancellation followed the one for “Ellen’s Game of Games.” The Ellen DeGeneres-hosted primetime game show lasted four seasons.

The ending of “Game of Games” precedes the finale for Ellen’s syndicated daytime talk show.