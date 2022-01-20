NBC has canceled Lil Rel Howery’s “Small Fortune” after just one season, a person with knowledge of the decision confirmed to TheWrap.

The format for “Small Fortune” was imported from the UK. In each episode, teams of three from various backgrounds work together to earn a shot at competing for a $250,000 cash prize in the “Big Little Heist” finale game.

To get there, the teams must prove their skills on miniature playing fields from a shrunken sushi conveyor belt with tiny chopsticks (“Teeny Sashimi”) to a mini Ellis Island (“Statue of Liberteeny”), the logline reads. Challenges require considerable dexterity and intense focus because with games this small, there’s no room for error as the slightest miscalculation or tremble may result in losing tens of thousands of dollars.

“Small Fortune” lasted for eight episodes, airing in Summer 2021. It was co-produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group, and entertainment studio Youngest Media. Lucas Church and David Flynn were executive producers for Youngest Media alongside showrunners Steve Barry and Joe Braswell. Lil Rel Howery also executive produced.

“Small Fortune” isn’t the first unscripted competition canceled by NBC this week. NBC canceled “Ellen’s Game of Games” on Tuesday.

The cancellation of “Game of Games” came about as DeGeneres is preparing to end her daytime talk show “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” this spring, which airs mostly on NBC-owned and affiliated stations. The hour-long “Game of Games” was hosted and executive produced by DeGeneres and featured elongated versions of popular bits from her daytime show.

The primetime show aired its last episode in May of last year.

“Ellen’s Game of Games” was produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted and Alternative Television in association with Telepictures and A Very Good Production. DeGeneres, Kevin A. Leman II, Mary Connelly, Ed Glavin, Andy Lassner, Derek Westervelt, Daniel Norris, Noah Bonnett and Jeff Kleeman are executive producers.

Deadline first reported the news of the “Small Fortune” cancellation.