Ratings: ‘The Amazing Race’ Rises, but NBC Finishes First Again With ‘Chicago’ Shows

There’s even good news for CBS’ ”Good Sam“

Still, NBC easily won Wednesday in ratings among adults 18-49 and in terms of total viewers, airing its trio of Windy City dramas.

CBS’ “The Amazing Race” rose from last week, aiding “Good Sam” in the key demo, according to Nielsen numbers.

NBC was first in ratings with a 0.8 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 6.7 million, according to preliminary numbers. “Chicago Med” at 8 p.m. posted a 0.8 rating and 7.2 million total viewers. At 9, “Chicago Fire” earned a 0.8 rating and 7.1 million total viewers. “Chicago P.D.” at 10 received a 0.7 rating and 5.7 million total viewers.

CBS was second in ratings with a 0.5 and in total viewers with 3.5 million. “The Price Is Right” primetime special at 8 landed a 0.7 rating and 4.8 million total viewers. This one featured the women of “The Talk.” At 9, “The Amazing Race” got a 0.6 rating and 3.5 million total viewers, improving upon last week. “Good Sam” at 10 managed a 0.3 rating and 2.3 million total viewers.

ABC and Fox tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.4. ABC was third in total viewers with 2.3 million, Fox was fourth with 1.9 million.

For ABC, “The Goldbergs” at 8 had a 0.5 rating and 3 million total viewers. At 8:30, “The Wonder Years” got a 0.4 rating and 2.1 million total viewers. “The Conners” at 9 received a 0.4 rating and 2.9 million total viewers. At 9:30, “Home Economics” closed out the comedy block with a 0.3 rating and 1.9 million total viewers. At 10, “The Chase” finished off primetime to a 0.3 rating and 2.1 million total viewers.

For Fox, “I Can See Your Voice” at 8 had a 0.4 rating and 2 million total viewers. At 9, “Next Level Chef” got a 0.4 rating and 1.8 million total viewers.

The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.1 and in total viewers with 503,000. “DC’s Legend of Tomorrow” at 8 had a 0.1 rating and 563,000 total viewers. At 9, “Batwoman” got a 0.1 rating and 443,000 total viewers.

We do not have early Nielsen numbers for Spanish-language broadcast networks Univision and Telemundo.