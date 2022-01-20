The Amazing Race

CBS

Ratings: ‘The Amazing Race’ Rises, but NBC Finishes First Again With ‘Chicago’ Shows

by | January 20, 2022 @ 9:06 AM

There’s even good news for CBS’ ”Good Sam“

CBS’ “The Amazing Race” rose from last week, aiding “Good Sam” in the key demo, according to Nielsen numbers.

Still, NBC easily won Wednesday in ratings among adults 18-49 and in terms of total viewers, airing its trio of Windy City dramas.

Become a member to read more.

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

coda

Last Year’s Sundance Boasted Record Film Sales – But Did They Pay Off?
gaming call of duty

Game Over? Why Sony and Nintendo Won’t Try to 1-Up Microsoft-Activision Deal | Analysis
STAR TREK: PRODIGY

‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Beams Into Top 10 Most In-Demand New Shows List
Chip and Joanna Gaines

Magnolia’s ‘Fixer Upper: Welcome Home’ Smashes All DIY Network Ratings Records in Debut
FBI

Ratings: CBS Tops Tuesday in Total Viewers, Despite Airing All Reruns
Yellowjackets

‘Yellowjackets’ Season Finale Draws 1.3 Million Viewers Across Multiple Platforms
Sundance Film Festival 2022

Why Sundance Film Buyers Are Bracing for Red-Hot Sales After Last Year’s Record Deals
bobby kotick activision

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick Would Make $293 Million If He’s Fired After Microsoft Deal
4400

Ratings: The CW’s ‘4400’ Jumps 16% in Viewers on MLK Day

Fox Entertainment Boss Defends ‘Monarch’ Delay: ‘The Show Is Too Important to Us’

What Exactly Is the Metaverse — And Why People Are Talking About It?