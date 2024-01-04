Texas Republican Congressman Dan Crenshaw fired back at Fox News anchor Jesse Watters for reporting his stock profits and claiming some lawmakers in Washington had “insider information.”

Watters pointed out that Crenshaw beat the stock market by 13 points, which was low on the list compared to other lawmakers and politicians in the chart. Crenshaw took to Instagram to fight back.

“Hey you fu**ing hack, if you’re gonna accuse me of literal corruption, get your facts straight and man up and accuse me to my face. You’re a fu**ing clown, desperate for clickbait,” Crenshaw wrote on his since-expired Instagram story. “I literally have $10,000 invested in stocks, and I haven’t made trades in over a year. I never have more than ~ $20k invested while in Congress.”

Fox News apparently canceled an interview with Rep. Dan Crenshaw after he wrote on Instagram that “Jesse Watters seems like the type of dude who pees sitting down.” pic.twitter.com/IbjcDSLySh — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) January 3, 2024

“Fox knows this but they’re desperate for fake controversy to get clicks. Watters is a tool, making millions to push conspiracies on tv, and bash veterans like me who are barely a fraction of his net worth,” Crenshaw continued. “Wake up America. The political entertainment industry is almost always lying to you.”

Watters’ report cited a report from the Unusual Whales Twitter account, which posted a chart titled Congress vs SPY in 2023, listing returns on current stocks held in each member’s portfolios and calculating YTD returns in a horizontal bar graph. Crenshaw falls in the lower third of the chart compared to Brian Higgins, Nancy Pelosi, Pete Sessions and more.

“A lot of them investing in companies they had inside information on,” Watters said. “Ladies and gentlemen, this is what corruption looks like. And that is why Congress still hasn’t passed a ban on insider stock trade.”

Our politicians crushed the market in 2023- smoking professional money managers who do this all day for a living. Some of them are even investing in companies they have inside information on.



Ladies and gentlemen, this is what corruption looks like. And this is why Congress… pic.twitter.com/fdyXhBx5WS — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) January 3, 2024

Crenshaw also went straight for Watters, calling him “such a ‘conservative’ he cheated on his wife and then left her with twins while he went off with another Fox producer.”

The congressman and former Navy SEAL later called attention to an interview he had scheduled with Fox, connecting it to his words about the network and Watters.

“Guess I hurt their feelings by calling out their bullshit,” he wrote. “Oh well.”

A Fox News source told The Daily Beast that Crenshaw had not been booked to appear on the network but that he was previously scheduled to appear on a Fox Business show. The cancellation was not related to Crenshaw’s tirade, the source told the outlet.