Dan Levy Signs Film and TV Deal With Netflix, Will Direct and Star in Rom-Com

“Schitt’s Creek” star Dan Levy has signed a film and TV deal with Netflix and is set to direct, write and star in an original romantic comedy for the streamer.

Coming after “Schitt’s Creek” swept the Emmys and netted Levy four awards, his deal with Netflix will have him producing and writing scripted content and other creative projects for Netflix. His film work will begin immediately with the untitled romantic comedy, while his TV work will begin in July 2022, after his current deal with ABC Signature concludes.

No details were released about his new film, but Stacey Snider and Kate Fenske of the banner Sister will produce alongside Levy.

“Netflix offered ‘Schitt’s Creek’ a second home at just the right time and opened the doors to a whole new audience for us,” Levy said in a statement. “Watching the show thrive there has only enhanced my excitement about continuing to tell specific, meaningful stories with them in both TV and feature film. A full circle moment.”

“Dan Levy is an incredible all-around creative talent, who thoughtfully approaches every story with a meaningful perspective. His work on ‘Schitt’s Creek’ charmed audiences around the world and we’re thrilled to partner and create new films and shows with Dan,” Scott Stuber, head of Global Film at Netflix, and Bela Bajaria, head of Global Series, said in a joint statement.

While “Schitt’s Creek” had a successful run on Pop TV, the show found a second life when reruns aired on Netflix ahead of its sixth and final season, which then went on to win nine Emmys.

