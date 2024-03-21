Angel Massey, the mother of former child actors Kyle Massey (“That’s So Raven”) and Christopher Massey (“Zoey 101”) is defending ex-Nickelodeon executive Dan Schneider in the midst of the fallout from Investigation Discovery’s “Quiet on Set,” the four-part docuseries detailing alleged abuses and toxic workplace behaviors that took place at the children’s network during the ’90s and 2000s.

“You are awesome. You are a genius,” Massey wrote in an Instagram story on Wednesday over an image of Schneider at the Kids’ Choice Awards. “I can’t thank this guy enough for the opportunity he gave my son @chrismasseytmb and my family. Blame the parents, not Dan.”

The posts were among several Massey uploaded, speaking out against Schneider’s backlash and challenging those who were against her online statements.

She also posted several images of her responding to people’s comments.

“Pick a color. For all the flies that flew to this page, I have only one thing to say: Sho fly don’t bother me,” Massey wrote in one post.”

Massey’s younger son, Kyle, is particularly well known for fans of children’s programming in the aughts. He costarred with Raven-Symoné as Cory Baxter in Disney Channel’s “That’s So Raven.” He also received a Cory-centered spin-off in “Cory in the House” and starred in the Disney Channel original movie “Life Is Ruff.” In 2021, Kyle was charged with sexual misconduct with a minor after he was accused of sending sexually explicit videos, photos and texts to a 13-year-old girl between December 2018 and January 2019. His older brother, Christopher, starred as Michael Barret on the Nickelodeon series “Zoey 101,” and in its various spin-offs.

“Zoey 101” was mentioned in ID’s four-part series and spotlighted for the sexually suggestive scenes that Schneider wrote for the series and other Nick shows.