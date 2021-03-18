Dan Stevens, Maren Eggert’s ‘I’m Your Man’ Acquired by Bleecker Street

Bleecker Street has acquired the U.S. rights to Maria Schrader’s “I’m Your Man,” which stars Dan Stevens and Maren Eggert.

The film won the Silver Bear at the 2021 Berlinale for Eggert’s leading performance, and will be released in theaters later this year with a VOD release to follow.

“I’m Your Man” follows Alma (Eggert), a scientist who is coerced into participating in an extraordinary study to obtain research funds for her work. For three weeks, she has to live with a humanoid robot, who is designed to be the perfect life partner for her.

Also Read: Ed Helms' 'Together Together' Nabbed by Bleecker Street Ahead of Sundance

“Maria has created such a funny and touching story of love and connection that questions what it means to be human,” Andrew Karpen, CEO of Bleecker Street, said. “Maren and Dan are sure to be this year’s most romantic modern couple.”

Schrader added: “I’m delighted that a great company like Bleecker Street has come aboard to distribute ‘I’m Your Man’ in the U.S. This was a labor of love for all involved and we are excited American audiences will get to discover these characters we fell in love with while making the film, so brilliantly embodied by Maren Eggert and Dan Stevens.”

Also Read: Katherine Waterston, Vanessa Kirby Romance 'The World to Come' Acquired by Bleecker Street

Jan Schomburg and Schrader wrote the screenplay, inspired by the short story “Ich bin dein Mensch” by Emma Braslavsky. Lisa Blumenberg produced, while Stevens and Schrader executive produced.

The deal was brokered between Kent Sanderson and Avy Eschenasy of Bleecker Street with UTA and Beta Cinema’s CEO Dirk Schuerhoff on behalf of the filmmakers.

This marks Bleecker’s first foreign language film.