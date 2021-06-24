Dana Carvey Tests Out ‘Intentionally Terrible’ Redneck Jokes on Conan’s Second-to-Last Show (Video)

Dana Carvey had the pleasure of appearing as guest on the second-to-last episode of TBS’ “Conan” Wednesday, a moment he used not just to bid farewell to this chapter of host Conan O’Brien’s life — but to test out some new standup material. Hey, it can’t be all about you all the time, Conan.

“I like to do bad standups. This guy is called Red Rednecky, the redneck comedian,” Carvey said. “And the jokes are intentionally terrible and he has a catchphrase. So see if it amuses you. I don’t know, intentionally bad comedy.”

“This is my second-to-last show and you’re trying s–t out on a piece of paper? This looks like a f—ing suicide note!” O’Brien shouted.

“I saved it, I was going to work this out at a small club somewhere, but I thought, let’s do it on one of Conan’s final shows, because I want to just try s–t out,” Carvey said.

OK, so what you got here, Carvey?

“You ever crap so big you don’t know gonna go down that toilet? Come and get some,” Carvey’s Red Rednecky said.

“Wait, is that his cachprhase, ‘Come and get some?” O’Brien asked.

Yes, yes it is.

“I married my sister, only cause mama turned me down. Come and get some.”

“This is scaring me because this would do very well in some places,” Conan said, laughing.

Here’s a few more Red Rednecky one-liners from Carvey:

“I asked my mama what’s for dinner, she says roadkill, I say, what kind? She says, I gotta take a drive. Come and get some.”

“My grandpa invented the phrase dollars to donuts. Every time I got a buck, he bought a donut. He died at 37. Come and get some.”

“This one is a little emotional: My mama said, what’s your dream, Red? I said, living in a shack and drinking beer all day. She said, don’t dream too big because you always end up disappointed. Come and get some.”

At the end of Carvey’s routine, Conan thanked him, kind of: “I want to say, until you started trying s–t out, it was an honor having you here.”

Watch the full interview via the video above.