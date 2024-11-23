Dana Carvey Agrees He ‘Can’t Do Elon Musk Very Well’ After Billionaire Mocks His ‘SNL’ Impression

Dana Carvey agrees his Elon Musk impression isn’t great.
While chatting on his “Superfly” podcast with co-host David Space, the pair briefly fell on the topic of Elon Musk. Carvey busted out a quick impression – just weeks after playing the Tesla and X owner on SNL – before admitting his Musk could use some work.
“I can’t do Elon Musk very well but I can do something that sounds not like anything,” Carvey said. “He has an incredible accent.”
Carvey appeared on “SNL” a week after Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election and played a “Dark MAGA” version of Musk who hopped around the stage and admitted that he ran the government now.
“But seriously, I run the country now. America’s gonna be like one of my rockets. They’re super cool and super fun, but there’s a slight chance they could blow up and everybody dies,” Carvey said as he jumped around the stage.
The Tesla CEO wasn’t a fan of Carvey’s impression of him and made a number of posts on X about it. The first simply said “Dana Carvey just sounds like Dana Carvey.”
A second person posted about how good the “Dark MAGA” hat was and Musk replied. “They are so mad that @realDonaldTrump won 🤣🤣.” Later he finally let his full thoughts fly on his own account about the state of SNL.
“SNL has been dying slowly for years, as they become increasingly out of touch with reality,” he wrote. “Their last-ditch effort to cheat the equal airtime requirements and prop up Kamala before the election only helped sink her campaign further.”
Shortly after Trump’s reelection, he assigned Musk – along with Vivek Ramaswamy – as co-leads on his newly instated Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
“This will send shockwaves through the system, and anyone involved in Government waste, which is a lot of people!” Musk said when the announcement was made.